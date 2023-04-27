New Google Pixel tablet: Another Android attempt at an iPad killer





Google announced last year that a new Pixel Tablet would arrive in 2023. It’s powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset, so it could be much more powerful than previous Google tablet efforts. Google hasn’t had a marquee tablet since the Pixel Slate, an unsuccessful attempt to merge Chromebooks and tablets and came with its own keyboard.

With Google’s I/O developer conference just around the corner, we explain how Pixel tablets could finally be at the heart of the company’s strategic shift, and how it will perform on hot buzzword topics like AI. increase.

Watch this: Google’s Pixel tablets get even more useful with a charging speaker dock

05:36 Are you a home hub?

Apple is reportedly planning a home hub dock for the iPad sometime next year. But in the meantime, Google could make the first move. Indeed, Google already has. The Nest Home Hub has been my living room tablet for a while.

The first glimpse of Google’s offering of Pixel tablets was the new dock that, like the Nest product, underpins it. And, perhaps, that’s what it’s all about. Google’s head of hardware, Rick Osterloh, has already called it a living room device, allowing Google to highlight video calling, home control, and family access as its biggest draws.

Screenshot/CNET AI, AI, AI

An AI war is underway, and Google is in the thick of it. The company’s generative AI project, Bard, was only recently launched to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google has always been an AI company, and its Pixel products are often showcases for new software features, sometimes moving on to other products.

Google’s Tensor G2 chips are already optimized for machine learning, and Google could unveil new AI features in upcoming Pixel phones and Pixel tablets to differentiate them from the iPad.

Apple is far behind in the new generative AI world, and Siri can’t do most of what ChatGPT or Bard (or Bing) do. Can Google apply new ways to use generative AI on tablets? Let’s find out.

how about the kids?

Most families I know consider iPads to be their kids’ devices. Google has a long history of targeting kids in technology, especially when it comes to Chromebooks. That said, it’s hard to see where Google is going with kid-friendly tech at this point. Google stopped making its own Chromebook hardware, and Android tablets aren’t as close to Chromebooks as they were a few years ago. Is Google even positioning the Pixel Tablet for kids? No pricing, no OS and software details. Current signs point more to family sharing than to being a kid-friendly device.

Read more: Best Tablets of 2023

The Pixel Tablet was announced alongside Google’s other products last fall.

Do you have screenshots/CNET and other accessories?

So far, the Pixel Tablet has only shown a magnetic speaker dock, clearly positioning the combined device as a home hub. But what about keyboards and protective travel cases? Apple’s iPad lineup and Samsung’s tablets highlight practical keyboard accessories for work. Google’s last Pixel Slate also had a keyboard. Using the keyboard option on Pixel tablets obviously makes sense, but not everything always makes sense in Googleland.

what about fitbit?

Google has incorporated wellness and health into other products, and Fitbit came to Pixel products last fall in the form of a watch. James Park, head of Fitbit and Google wearables, told CNET that Fitbit’s service will come in other forms and products, and that the Nest Hub is already ly tracking sleep. Could the Pixel Tablet do more?

Screenshot/CNET How much does it cost?

Low price is a relative term, but expect a low price for the Pixel Tablet. Apple’s iPads have gone up in price, but they still start at around $300. Anything more than Google’s can be considered expensive, depending on the Pixel Tablet’s capabilities. We hope it stays affordable, especially since the Nest Hub retails for under $200.

Google’s I/O conference will be held on May 10th. CNET has the event covered. You can watch it here.

