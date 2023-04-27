Integra’s AI-powered products gain innovation leadership





Integra was evaluated on AI-based language assessment and guided editing platform iNLP

PONDICHERRY, India, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Integra Software Services, a leading provider of technology and content solutions, has been recognized for its outstanding innovation at the nasscom SME Inspire Awards 2023 and has been recognized with the prestigious Leadership in Winner of the Innovation Tech Products and Platforms award. Thought leadership at cutting-edge AI-powered solutions iNLP.

Integras AI-powered products win Leadership in Innovation Tech Products and Platforms Award at nasscom SME Inspire Awards

The nasscom SME Inspire Awards are prestigious awards awarded by a jury of industry-leading experts. These awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated outstanding innovation and impact in delivering intelligent and innovative solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovation by nasscom. Integra Software is proud to help them succeed in the evolving marketplace, said Sriram Subramanya, Founder, MD and CEO of Integra Software: Services.

Integra has led the transformation driven by intelligent technology by delivering cutting-edge AI-powered products to customer organizations around the world. The award-winning AI-powered cloud-based language assessment and guided editing platform iNLP is a prime example of this innovation. It leverages NLP and deep learning techniques to intelligently perform in-depth analysis, easily identify complex errors, and provide contextual language recommendations.

Integra also offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and platforms that accelerate content and production workflows for publishers, offering significant time, cost and efficiency advantages.

About Integra:

Integra is a leading provider of technology and content solutions for publishers, educational institutions, healthcare institutions and financial services companies worldwide. With nearly 30 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge solutions, Integra has built a reputation for innovation, reliability and excellence. For more information, please visit www.integranxt.com.

