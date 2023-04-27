Innovation and technology for gender equality





How much is too much talk about gender equality? My answer is worth all the attention it gets. Despite the topic topping the charts, it will take at least 286 years to reach it, according to a recent report on the Sustainable Development Goals. This is very expensive for the progress of society.

As they say, everything starts at home. So is inequality. At the grassroots level, these budding reasons arise for unfounded reasons such as access to education, economic inclusion, social (patriarchal) structures, local customs and outdated social prejudices.

Luckily, I am blessed with a progressive social circle that has always encouraged me to go beyond these. My sister and I were the only two girls in my male cousin’s clan. Naturally, the spotlight was on us and what we did in life. This was a world away from Madras! There were many quiet, subtle messages telling parents that sending their girls far away for education wasn’t the best idea.

We were told we couldn’t or shouldn’t do something just because we were girls. We grew up with the feeling that anything is possible.

Early in my career, I was asked to turn down an opportunity to lead a large project. And my body clock was ticking. I can safely assume that all women face this prejudice in one way or another. We broke this stereotype when I supported her husband’s passion for her MBA.

I am a firm believer that all women are born superwomen. For women, work is neither an option nor a hobby. In fact, women have always had more responsibilities in life – household chores, children becoming the primary caretakers, etc! Many of these have not changed today. The only difference is that women maintain equally important jobs.

Thankfully, advances in technology and automation have allowed us to breathe a sigh of relief. There is a woman in at least 3 of her households in India who uses smartphones in 2 of her households. As of 2022, she has 47% internet penetration. Digitization has created room for information accessibility. I fondly remember when her house help called and said the government was offering loans for women to start their own businesses. She is now an entrepreneur with her own home delivery business. She insists that everyone she works for pays only through UPI in order to better manage her assets.

Access to payment platforms such as UPI, neobanks and fintech has softened the blow of intergenerational gender inequality. Being elderly my parents have come to prefer going cashless even if they want to stop by the local Kirana store. This is a big step towards financial inclusion for everyone in India. Technology has also provided education to children in the most remote places. With device support. Crayon Data distributes refurbished laptops to children who need them for educational purposes as part of the Make-A-Difference (MAD) initiative.

Due to Covid-19, working from home has proven to be a boon amidst the chaos. There can be many inflection points, especially for women. When the promotion comes, they get married. Take on more responsibilities at work and realize you have a baby.

Women bring more to the table when it comes to empathy, effective communication, and crisis management. In my own personal experience, I had just hired a good candidate for a technical position. Over time, I realized that his strengths leaned toward another area that was his area of ​​expertise. It can be a win-win for both the company and the employees.

For many, inclusion and equality are distant dreams. This is a battle that we, men and women alike, can only win together.

Twenty years from now, if I could sit down and scroll up my newsfeed and see the gender lines blur, I would be overjoyed at all that life has brought us.

The above views are the author’s own.

