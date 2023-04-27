How to Add Radio Buttons in Google Sheets (Updated 2023)





In this article, I’ll show you how to use apps script to give a list of checkboxes the same functionality as radio buttons in Google Sheets.

Add Google Sheets Radio Button1.Format the sheet and add checkboxes

First, format the sheet and add checkboxes in the process. For example, in the sheet below, add checkboxes to the range B2:E6.

Select a range to add checkboxes.

After selecting the range,[挿入]Click[チェックボックス]Choose.

A checkbox has been inserted.

By default, you can select more than one checkbox at the same time along the same row. I’m using a custom script to change this behavior so that Google Sheets clears other checkboxes when a new checkbox is checked along the same row. This gives you the same functionality as radio buttons in Google Sheets.

2.[拡張機能]Click[Apps スクリプトを選択]Click

Inject scripts via Google Apps Script.[拡張機能]Click[Apps スクリプト]Choose.

A new tab will load containing the Google Apps Script.

3. Paste the script

Copy the following script from Ben Collins.

/** * Uncheck checkboxes if necessary onEdit */ function onEdit(e) { // Get event object data: sheet name, row number, column number const sheet = e.range.getSheet(); const row = e.range.rowStart; const col = e.range.columnStart; switch(col) { // If column B is checked Case 2: sheet.getRange(“C” + row + “:E” + row).uncheck(); break; // if column C is checked case 3: sheet.getRangeList([“B” + row,”D” + row + “:E” + row].uncheck(); break; // if column D is checked case 4: sheet.getRangeList([“B” + row + “:C” + row,”E” + row].uncheck(); break; // if column E is checked case 5: sheet.getRange(“B” + row + “:D” + row).uncheck(); break; // cell is column B to D outside default: return; } }

[Apps スクリプト]Go to tab, clear the code area and paste the script.

Click the Save Project button.

4. Run the script

Now you can run the script.[選択した関数を実行]Click.

You will see the execution log and you will get an error. It is fine.

5. Use sheets

Go back to the tab containing your Google Sheets and start ticking the checkboxes. You’ll notice that if you check another checkbox along the line where the checkbox is already checked, the previously checked checkbox will be unchecked.

congratulation! You can implement scripts very well.

Frequently Asked Questions What if there are only 3 choices per row?

Suppose you want to add choices only to columns B, C, and D. Just change the script slightly. You can copy the script below.

/** * Uncheck checkboxes if necessary onEdit */ function onEdit(e) { // Get event object data: sheet name, row number, column number const sheet = e.range.getSheet(); const row = e.range.rowStart; const col = e.range.columnStart; switch(col) { // if column B is checked case 2: sheet.getRange(“C” + row + “:D” + row).uncheck(); break; // if column C is checked case 3: sheet.getRangeList([“B” + row , “D” + row].uncheck(); break; // if column D is checked case 4: sheet.getRangeList([“B” + row + “:C” + row].uncheck(); break; // cell is outside columns B to D default: return; } }

You can copy the script from the link below.

https://github.com/rvbautista/radio-buttons-google-sheets/blob/main/README.md

And I get the following result:

What if the checkboxes are in different columns?

Now we need to edit the script itself. Check the link below for a guide on editing the script to accommodate other columns.

https://github.com/rvbautista/radio-buttons-google-sheets/blob/main/README.md

