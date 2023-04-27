what technology?phone photo save





WICHITA, Kansas (KWCH) – Graduation season and vacation time are quickly approaching. One thing that guarantees a good workout is your smartphone camera.

Smartphones are now the primary camera for most people. It’s also the primary way to listen to music, watch videos, send and receive photos, and play games. Everything takes up storage, so you’ll see this when you’re taking pictures or recording videos. I have.

Photos are usually around 2MB, but this 22 second video takes up 163MB of storage. If you shoot photos in RAW and videos in 4K, it can be even higher.

You may want to delete photos and videos, but don’t panic. Your iPhone stores your photos in iCloud. If you’re not careful, deleting them from your phone will also delete them from the cloud, so they’re lost forever. It happens to many people.

Turn off iCloud before deleting photos and videos from your iPhone. Don’t worry about popup warnings. This will remove the photos from your phone, but keep them in the cloud. Photos take up over 4.5 gigabytes on this phone. Deleting it here will not affect the cloud. You can download it again to any device. When you’re done, turn iCloud backup back on.

On Android devices, make sure backup is turned on. All photos are uploaded to Google Photos and can be safely deleted from your phone.

You can also connect your iPhone or Android device to your computer and download your photos to your hard drive for storage.

Check your app. Facebook and Instagram can take up a lot of space. If you need more space for your photos, just delete the app from your phone and download it again to clear your storage. Facebook and Instagram are unaffected.

Delete and reinstall your streaming app, and delete any apps you haven’t used in a long time. Free games, in particular, not only take up space, but drain your battery even when you’re not using them.

Your most important photos and videos should always be backed up to your hard drive for safe keeping. Just connect your smartphone to your computer with your charging cable and download.

