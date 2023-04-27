Google moves into two big San Jose buildings in its gigantic tech campus





A sign for the technology complex Google has named Brokaw Campus on Brokaw Road between North First Street and Bering Drive in north San Jose. (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

San Jose — Google has moved into two San Jose buildings that are part of a huge tech campus. The search giant could end up employing thousands if it fills all the buildings it leases on its site.

The buildings are one of four office sites leased by Google along East Brokaw Road between North First Street and Bering Drive in northern San Jose.

Google’s official expansion at the North San Jose tech campus, owned by legendary real estate firm Peery Arrillaga, comes amid uncertainty about the exact pace of Google’s proposed transit-oriented neighborhood in downtown San Jose. arrive at

In 2019, Google leased four North San Jose buildings totaling 729,000 square feet from Peery Arrillaga. The building was not under construction at the time of the lease.

The tech giant now occupies two large buildings on the site. His address is 122 East Brokaw Road and 1849 Bering Drive. A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company occupies two of his buildings.

The news agency’s first-hand observation of the site revealed a campus bustling with tech workers inside and outside of gleaming office buildings. The parking lot was full of cars.

Directional signs at the Google campus on Brokaw Road between North First Street Bering Drive north of San Jose. (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

Some employees left campus in their own vehicles. Others boarded small shuttle buses that picked up workers at designated locations.

The campus sign was aviation themed. Signs, including one suggesting that Google has named his four-building complex his Brokaw Campus, show images of jetliners.

People board a shuttle bus at the Google Tech campus on Brokaw Road, between North First Street and Bering Drive, north of San Jose, April 2023. (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

That aviation theme seems to carry over into the interior of at least one building.

The interior of the building at 122 East Brokaw Road contains images of space shuttles, Saturn V rocket boosters, and flying machines from the era of the first planes, a review of Google Images shows.

The building also features images of fictional aircraft such as the Millennium Falcon from the space opera Star Wars, the USS Voyager from the TV series Star Trek, the Nostromo from the Alien movie, and the Cylon Raider. From one of his in the “Battlestar Galactica” TV series, according to images inside the office.

Retro images of San Jose and its skyline can also be found inside the 122 East Brokaw office building, including the iconic Bank of Italy historic tower in the city’s downtown.

An image of an Android robot is displayed on a Google Tech Campus sign on Brokaw Road between North First Street and Bering Drive. (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

Potentially between 1,500 and 1,800 Google employees could work within the two office buildings currently operated by the tech giant.

According to CommercialCafe’s website, the 122 East Brokaw office building has a total area of ​​242,200 square feet. Buildings can be large enough to accommodate 1,000 to 1,200 employees using the traditional ratio of square feet per employee.

Bering’s office building, built in 1849, has a total area of ​​126,900 square feet, estimated for a commercial cafe. A building sized to accommodate 500 to 600 workers.

1849 Bering Drive in northern San Jose. One of four office buildings on the Google Tech campus. (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

The expansion comes at a time of uncertainty as to when Google will begin building a transit village next to the Diridon train station and SAP Center in downtown San Jose.

Mountain View-based Google said it was “re-evaluating timelines” for its planned downtown mixed-use district, and the company told the news outlet back in February of this year what It’s a characterization I’ve done several times. A recent update was made by Google a few days ago to double check the timeline’s ongoing evaluation.

The tech giant said just days ago that it remains committed to developing downtown San Jose.

Google’s Downtown West District adds millions of square feet of new offices, thousands of homes, shops and restaurants to the western edge of the city’s Downtown District.

The North San Jose office Google currently operates continues to see the company grow even in the face of headcount reductions, a broad reassessment of the company’s office and space requirements, and uncertainty about the Downtown West timeline. It reminds me that That Downtown West review sounded alarm bells in some circles.

“Concerns about Downtown West are overstated, but investing in North San Jose shouldn’t be overlooked,” said Bob Staedler, principal executive of land-use consultancy Silicon Valley Synergy.

Google’s new office operations at Brokaw Campus are also a reminder that North San Jose is a strong hub for jobs and a magnet for tech talent.

“North San Jose continues to be a great place to expand our technology,” Staedler said.

