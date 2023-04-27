Hilton Selects HotelKey for Property Management Technology at All Hotels





Hilton outsources its property management system to technology company HotelKey, replacing legacy systems in all of the brand’s 7,000 hotels.

Currently, 1,200 Hilton hotels use the HotelKey system, with approximately 50 more added each week. The plan is for all hotels to use cloud-based systems by 2026.

For decades, Hilton hotels and resorts have used an in-house developed on-premises system called OnQ. The customized technology provided by HotelKey, which primarily includes a property management system and corresponding training software on the same platform, is called the Property Engagement Platform.

Now is the time to transform so Hilton can reach its next milestone in technology innovation and guest services, said Chief Information Officer Michael Leidinger.

This is part of a broader program to modernize all technologies and platforms, Leidinger said.

Hilton has begun consolidating with lower chain-sized brands, including Hampton, Hilton Garden Inn and Tru, which account for the largest footprint in terms of properties. The first hotel to acquire the HotelKey system was the Hampton Inn in Baltimore in December 2020.

The majority of the next two years were spent planning and piloting a slow integration with about 500 hotels. In 2023, mass deployment will begin. The technology is now in use in multiple countries and in every US state.

Full-service luxury hotels will consolidate rapidly over the next six to nine months, Leidinger said.

It’s been an arduous journey, and it’s taken us several years to get this done. I think it will be

Hilton manages approximately 12-15% of branded properties. The rest are fully franchised and these operators pay Hilton for using the brand. Franchisees must use the property management system provided by the brand.

Big change

Hilton began considering next steps in 2019. This includes whether to continue in-house systems or outsource. Ultimately, the company decided that outsourcing a modern cloud-based system was the best option.

On-premises systems are a known pain point in the industry. Site visits are often required for installation and service, siled systems can make customer service difficult, and upgrades for big brands like Hilton are difficult to implement completely. can take a year or more.

Leidinger wants to be able to move more quickly to enable deployment and innovation.

Using a cloud-based system, technology companies can remotely perform short installations and regular updates. So does the system’s customer service. Hotel operators no longer need to continuously invest in servers and hardware at each property.

Hilton met with several hotel tech companies to understand their various capabilities and how they fit best with their existing infrastructure and future goals. Diligence meetings included conversations with HotelKey customers such as Extended Stay and G6 Hospitality.

Leidinger felt he was the right partner for Hilton. I think their willingness to be flexible and truly meet our requirements impressed us all. “

HotelKey does not promise that hotels will be able to employ fewer people. Aditya Chagarajan, co-founder and president of HotelKey, said the key selling points are employee usability and training.

This is an important point as turnover was very high during the pandemic.

With downsizing increasing and new talent joining the company, our product has proven very successful in speeding up the onboarding process, said Thyagarajan.

Leidinger says it takes at least 40 hours of training to get started with the OnQ system, and even more to get used to. The HotelKey system allows a new employee to work his desk shift at the front desk for just a few hours on his first day, according to hotel feedback. The product expert can then walk the user through the process of executing the transaction if desired.

In many ways, hospitality will become much more accessible to people as a career option, and in some ways, it will make it less difficult to get into hospitality, he said.

A more efficient system will allow front desk workers to spend less time typing and more time answering questions and offering sightseeing tips, he added.

Leidinger says he can spend more time interacting with guests and providing a higher level of service.

Integrating new technology, however, is not just about replacing property management systems. Additionally, an open platform to easily connect existing and new products Hilton plans to release will pave the way for its next offering. This is regardless of whether the manufacturer is his HotelKey or some other vendor.

Hilton will continue to enhance its contactless check-in and check-out system for those who want it, as well as Digital Key and other products it already offers, Leidinger said. The company also wants to enable more additional purchases on its booking channel, such as pet accommodation and parking payments.

Hilton also continues to develop its connected room platform, with a long-term goal of providing customers with one platform for hotel services, including guest entertainment, messaging and more.

Hotel key growth

This is the second major partnership that Dallas-based HotelKey announced last year. The company announced its partnership with Red Roof in November, installing the system in nearly 700 hotels. The company also provides technology to all Motel 6 properties and all Extended Stay America properties through its partnership with G6 Hospitality.

Of course, the deal with Hilton is much more important. And the company positions HotelKey as a stronger force among its cloud-based competitors. The company’s technology is currently installed in about 4,500 hotels, and that number will more than double when the deal with Hilton is fulfilled.

Technology companies with similar offerings include Oracle Hospitality, which is increasingly selling its own cloud-based system, Mews, Cloudbeds, and Stayntouch.

HotelKey currently employs 350 people worldwide and has an additional 100 vacancies. Thyagarajan said the company has taken on certain projects as it scales and will do the same if it wins a contract with another company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skift.com/2023/04/27/hilton-taps-hotelkey-for-property-management-tech-at-all-its-hotels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos