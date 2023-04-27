How to fully integrate Google Workspace with Apple devices at work





Apple and Google don’t always agree on everything, but customers like to use them together. Google Workspace and Apple devices are the foundation of the technology stack for businesses of all sizes in all markets.

iPhone and Mac are the clear favorites among employees given the chance to decide which device to use, but Google’s business software solutions are revolutionizing the way companies and their employees work and collaborate. brought

However, to get the full benefits of Google Workspace across the workplace’s array of Apple devices, businesses must bridge the gap between Google and Apple’s lack of tight integration. Enter the Google-enabled Apple Integrated Platform for Business.

The Apple Unified Platform is the result of bringing together all the features and solutions IT and security teams need to manage and protect Apple devices used in the workplace into a single Apple-specific endpoint product.

The leading Apple unified platform provides complete and automated Apple device management, Mac-specific next-generation antivirus, Mac-specific hardening and compliance, Mac-specific privilege management, Mac identity management, and Apple-specific applications and patches1 integrated into one solution. Managed and encrypted online privacy and security solutions.

However, if your company also uses Google Workspace and wants to ensure a seamless experience for your employees while achieving maximum automation for your IT team, all IT and security related Apple devices used in the workplace should be covered. Just covering your needs is not enough.

Luckily, leading Apple unified platform products such as Mosyle Fuse not only address all IT and security needs of enterprises using Apple devices, but also deeply integrate with Google Workspace tools to provide cross-device connectivity between Apple devices. automatically and transparently fills all gaps in and Google’s tools together to create the perfect experience for your business.

So let’s explore an interesting opportunity for automatic integration between Apple devices and Google Workspace that greatly improves the work of IT teams and end users.

Automate Apple device policies and configuration profiles with Google Workspace

Zero-touch deployment is a game changer for fast-growing organizations. The ability to have devices shipped directly from Apple or an authorized reseller to a new employee and automatically configured without the need for any IT team or employee work is magical and saves countless IT hours (and cost) can be saved.

What if fully configuring a new Mac for a new employee was as easy as adding a Google account to a Google Group? With the leading Apple integration platform, tightly integrated with Google Workspace, Easily connect with Google to automatically sync organizational units and Google Groups. Policies and device configuration profiles can be directly associated with specific Google organizational units and Google Groups, and the Apple integration platform automatically configures new devices to your exact specifications based on Google user roles.

For example, you can use your marketing team’s Google Group to target all apps, security policies, configurations, network access, and even custom wallpapers common to all employees on your marketing team. So when a new employee is added to the Marketing Google Group, the Apple integration platform automatically syncs it and triggers all the commands that configure the device that employee uses to add it to the Marketing Google Group. to receive everything assigned to . Manually by IT team or employees.

Allow employees to use their Google credentials to log in to Apple devices

Gone are the days when macOS and SaaS products required multiple authentication systems. RIP Active Directory binding.

With Apple’s integrated platform for Google, Google Workspace credentials are extended to the macOS login window, allowing employees to log in to their Macs using the same credentials used for Gmail. It also supports two-factor authentication.

This integration helps improve security for Mac-using businesses while providing a seamless login experience for employees using Google Workspace, their primary work credential.

Automatically install and approve all Google apps

As mentioned earlier, Apple’s unified platform provides a powerful solution for application and patch management. As part of this, we can turn the installation and configuration of Google Chrome and Google Drive into completely transparent operations.

Google apps such as Google Chrome and Google Drive are not available in the Mac App Store, making it difficult and time consuming for companies to use traditional MDM solutions to install and update them on employee Macs. Please note that it will take

However, this is not a problem if the appropriate Apple integration platform is used. It provides automated workflows to install, configure, and update Google apps, even when they’re not available on the App Store, saving IT time, improving security, and improving employee productivity.

So, by using Apple’s unified platform, which is tightly integrated with Google Workspace, businesses can enjoy a fully automated experience across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS with a simple update, automating system permissions required for Google apps. You can grant it to the app to make it work properly.

Enjoy powerful Chrome management features

Another powerful advantage of the leading Apple unified platform’s application management capabilities, which are tightly integrated with Google Workspace, is the ability to not only install and update applications automatically, but manage them.

With Apple’s unified platform ready for Google Chrome management, enterprises can perform full remote management of Google Chrome across all corporate devices.

Mosyle Fuse, the leader in Apple Unified Platform for Business, offers a very powerful set of remote configuration and management for Google Chrome.

A fully automated workflow could include installing and removing Chrome extensions, pinning websites, enforcing safe browsing, enforcing sign-ins, and much more.

In fact, as if Chrome management tools were embedded within Apple’s own MDM, companies would have full remote control not only of the Apple devices used at work, but also of Google Chrome running on them. . All in one integrated product.

Also, how would you implement this strategy?

The above examples just scratch the surface of the powerful benefits of leveraging leading Apple integration platforms to tightly integrate with Google Workspace and seamlessly integrate Apple devices used in the workplace with Google Workspace.

Unlocking the true value of Google Workspace goes beyond communication and collaboration. Combined with the right tools, Google Workspace is a cloud ecosystem that powers the heart of the Apple experience at work.

Companies with Apple devices can easily achieve this level of integration and automation between Google Workspace and Apple devices.

The best way to get started is to choose a good Apple integrated platform solution. A leader in its field, Mosyle provides customers with all the technical tools they need for a fully integrated experience between Google Workspace and Apple devices, and the help and support they need to implement it at no additional cost. To do.

Mosyle is also a great example of how cheap it can be. Free for businesses with less than 30 devices. For large fleets, it costs as little as $1 per device per month.

