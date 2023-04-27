Google Authenticator Update Raises Security Concerns





Google has released an update to its Authenticator app that keeps “one-time codes” in cloud storage. The update is part of the company’s efforts to allow customers to maintain access to her two-factor authentication (2FA) system. A user who misplaces a device containing an authenticator can use this code to access her two-factor authentication. Storing the one-time code in the user’s girlfriend’s Google account, as recommended by Google, provides both convenience and security and prevents the user from being locked out of the account. But this approach has other people worried about their safety.

In a post on the r/Cryptocurrency forum, user u/pojut said that keeping one-time codes in cloud storage connected to users’ Google accounts could make users more vulnerable to attacks from cybercriminals. pointed out. If a hacker gets hold of your girlfriend’s Google password, they will have full access to all applications linked to your authenticator. User u/pojut recommended an old phone used just to store the authenticator app as a solution to this problem.

A developer of cybersecurity software called Mysk has also taken to Twitter to warn about additional problems with using Google’s cloud storage-based approach to two-factor authentication (2FA). For users who use Google Authenticator as a second factor of authentication for logging into cryptocurrency exchange accounts or other services related to finance, this can be a cause for great concern. Two-factor authentication (2FA) systems are vulnerable to a variety of attacks, the most common of which is known as “SIM swapping.” With this type of identity theft, scammers can take control of your phone number by tricking your carrier into associating it with your girlfriend’s SIM card.

A recent example of this may be seen in the recent lawsuit filed against US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. In this case, the client claimed to have lost “90% of his savings” as a result of being the victim of such assault. Notably, Coinbase itself recommends using an authenticator app for two-factor authentication instead of sending verification codes via text message. The company calls SMS two-factor authentication the “least secure” type of authentication.

Upgrading to Google Authenticator may benefit users who misplaced their authenticator app, but some users are concerned about the security level of the service. Using cloud storage to store one-time codes can expose users to attacks by cybercriminals. A cybercriminal could discover a user’s girlfriend’s Google password and as a result gain full access to applications linked to all authentication systems used by the user. user. Users who use her Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication should take precautions to protect themselves, such as installing an authenticator app on another device and bypassing her two-factor authentication via SMS. there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blockchain.news/news/googles-authenticator-update-raises-security-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos