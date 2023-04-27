London remains a hotspot for tech workers in Europe, even after Brexit





Sandra O’connell

London is one of the best cities in the world for art, theater, fine dining and business. But beyond the city’s cultural offerings, it’s also one of the best places in Europe to live for technical workers.

London, the heart of business activity in the UK, is home to some of the country’s most high-profile jobs. According to business lobbying group BusinessLDN, employers in the UK capital are increasingly confident in their hiring prospects.

The nonprofit points to data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, a recruitment trade association in the UK. The data suggests that one in four of her London employers expects the number of permanent employees to increase in the coming months.

A great many of these will be tech jobs as the UK is already one of the top tech hubs in the world.

According to the latest statistics from the Dealroom for the Digital Economy Council, the UK technology sector ranks first in Europe and third globally, with a combined market value of $1 trillion ($905 billion). It is her third country to reach this valuation, after the United States and China.

Put another way, the UK tech industry is more than double the value of Germany ($467.2 billion, or $423.2 billion) and three times the value of France ($307.5 billion, or $278.5 billion).

Rich in high-growth companies

The UK has 13 decacons with valuations in excess of $10 billion (9 billion), including digital bank Revolut, payments platform Rapyd and fintech FNZ, all based in London.

In fact, the UK tops polls for more high-growth companies than its European counterparts, with 144 unicorns and 237 futurecorns with valuations above $1 billion ($909 million). Unicorn) is also produced.

Fast-growing UK tech companies raised near-record levels of funding last year (24 billion or 27 billion), according to Digital Economy Council deal room figures.

That’s more than France and Germany combined, bringing the total raised to nearly 100 billion (113 billion) over the past five years.

lively launch scene

One of the main reasons London maintains its status as a tech hotspot is that the UK seeks to blend innovation with standards and values.

For example, earlier this year the UK announced a new approach to regulating AI based on core principles such as safety, transparency and fairness.

The UK’s Chancellor of Finance has also announced that the government will grant new legal powers to the digital markets sector to promote competition and level the playing field for challenging tech companies.

One of the reasons the UK is so competitive in the tech sector is the combination of a thriving startup scene, a vibrant investment community, a cloud-first government policy and a spirit of innovation. And London is ahead.

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, mixed and virtual reality, blockchain technology, and soon quantum computing are all rocket fuel for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

And, of course, don’t forget that England was the original home. Both were Londoners.

The Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports was recently replaced by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology. This is a clear indication of intent. Its first task was to launch the government’s plan to cement the UK as a science and technology superpower by 2030.

The new Science and Technology Framework plans to grow the UK economy, create the high-paying jobs of the future, keep people safe and fundamentally improve people’s lives through science, innovation and technology.

Backed by over 370 million (418 million) new government funding to strengthen infrastructure, bring the world’s best talent to the UK and unlock the potential of deep technology innovation.

Abundant job information

Technical job vacancies abound at all levels. Microsoft thinks it will only grow given that technological progress is accelerating faster than our ability to adapt. The study found that 69% of leaders feel their organization is suffering from a digital skills gap.

Microsoft predicts that by 2025 there will be 3 million more new tech jobs in the UK. According to CompTIA’s State of the Tech Workforce UK report, the UK tech sector employed just under 2 million workers in 2021.

For many immigrating to the UK for these jobs, London will be the city of choice, not just because of the size of the opportunities.

Britain’s storied capital also scores highly in terms of quality of life. The Boston Consulting Group’s City of Choice Report 2023 ranked London top of the charts as the most desirable megacenter for her population of over 10 million, ahead of New York, Shanghai, Beijing and Los Angeles.

Discover open positions in London now

Feeling weird? Maybe it’s because you were going to be a Londoner. Choose from three great tech jobs below. More information can be found on the job board.

Senior Backend Software Engineer, Payments, Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com, the world’s leading software platform for digital assets, is looking for an experienced Senior Backend Software Engineer to work on a hybrid basis in London.

Corporate Development Associate, Rapyd

Global Fintech Partner Rapyd is looking for a Corporate Development Associate to lead its scale-up and support the execution of its internal strategic projects.

Senior Backend Engineer, Marshmallow

This is a great opportunity to join Unicorn InsurTech’s Agile product team that enables efficient automation of policies. The Senior Backend Engineer job is offered on a flexible basis, and he works at least three days a week in his new office in London.

Search London on Euronews.jobs for thousands of capital ideas.

