Google Cloud partners with Polygon Labs to add back to growing roster of Web3 companies





Google Cloud announced a broad partnership with Polygon Labs on Thursday. Polygon Labs develops and supports software for his Polygon ecosystem on the blockchain.

As part of the partnership, the cloud computing giant will add support for Polygon, a collection of layer-2 blockchains built on Ethereum, to its blockchain node engine. Blockchain Node Engine, a streamlined means for developers to access and use blockchains on his Google servers, currently only supports Ethereum and Solana.

In addition, Google Cloud will build the infrastructure to support Polygon zkEVM, a new blockchain within the Polygon ecosystem. It was recently released in a big way and will also help developers deploy application-specific blockchains built on his Polygon technology by the end of Q3. that server.

Google Cloud’s support for all Polygon protocols is a step in the right direction to bring more people into Web3, said Ryan Wyatt, president of Polygon Labs, in a statement.

And finally, Google’s cloud computing division will provide startups backed by the Polygon Venturesa fund, which invests in businesses built on Polygon, with credits that can be used to host software on Google Cloud servers, as well as newly announced cloud service providers. It offers many perks, including access to the Web3 Startup Program. In fact, Google Cloud had already announced on Tuesday that successful applicants to its Web3 startup program would be eligible to access his $3 million dedicated funding from the Polygon Ventures Ecosystem Fund.

The industry is experiencing a flight to quality as companies seek to minimize risk as they explore new possibilities for Web3, said Mitesh Agarwal, managing director of Google Cloud, in a statement. says.

Despite Crypto Winter’s continued cold weather and US government crackdown on regulation, Google Cloud’s partnership with Polygon Labs has seen the cloud computing giant accelerate its focus on Web3 in late 2022 and into 2023. further proof of that.

In the first half of 2022, Google Cloud announced the formation of its Digital Assets and Web3 engineering teams. Then, after a launch period, we partnered with labs and foundations to launch a steady campaign to support a number of blockchains, including BNB Chain, Solana, Aptos, Tezos, Casper, and Cero.

However, Google Cloud’s partnership with Polygon Labs is broader than many of its previous partnerships with blockchain protocols. For example, Celo support extended the existing Google for Startups cloud program to blockchain developers. The cloud computing giant is offering similar benefits to Polygon developers while tailoring its infrastructure to the Polygons ecosystem. It has recently won a number of brand name clients including Starbucks and Mastercard.

