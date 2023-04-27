Google Targets CryptBot Distributors





Google has revealed details of a new legal campaign to track down the operators of a massive information-stealing malware that has infected an estimated 670,000 computers so far.

The company has filed a civil lawsuit against several of CryptBot’s major distributors.

“To stop the spread of CryptBot, the court has issued a temporary injunction to strengthen efforts to address ongoing technological disruption to distributors and their infrastructure. You can remove current and future domains associated with ,” Google explains.

“This will slow down the emergence of new infections and slow the growth of CryptBot. have the effect of

CryptBot is typically hidden in legitimate-looking but maliciously modified software, such as Google Earth Pro and Google Chrome, the company said.

When consumers unknowingly download the software, the CryptBot malware kicks in and steals authentication credentials, social media account logins, cryptocurrency wallets, and more from the machine.

After a federal judge for the Southern District of New York broke the seal on the case, Google was able to go public with the civil lawsuit.

This follows similar legal successes against the individuals behind the Glupteba botnet, which resulted in the court imposing financial sanctions on both the Russia-based defendant and the US-based attorney. imposed.

Google urged users to stay alert to malware threats like CryptBot by investigating the likelihood of software purchases and downloads and only downloading from trusted sources. He added that users should always keep their devices and PC operating systems up to date to further reduce risk.

