Envestnet Tech Lead Talks TikTok, Embedded Finance, Advisor Innovation





Tech jobs have long been essential to the development of the modern financial advisor industry, but current market trends place great value on the skills of technical professionals.

There is a particular need for innovators who can bring together large, distributed data sets and use them to automatically generate timely and actionable insights that enable advisors to better serve their clients. Industry executives see such back-end his solutions as the foundation of their company’s future growth and profitability.

In fact, according to Envestnets’ Dani Fava, there has never been a better time for innovators in the advisory industry. The opportunities for them to advance their profession and the client outcomes are amazing.

Fava, Product Innovation Group President at Envestnet, outlined his view on the state of the advice business at the 2023 Elevate Conference.

According to Fava, the many technologies and business solutions that Envestnet has created will revolutionize the way advisors serve their clients, allowing them to grow their business while offering a more modest means for just $500. of investors to bring valuable services to the down market. , for example.

One of the ways the company is pursuing this goal is through its upcoming built-in financial capabilities. The embed, she explained, could provide useful financial services through consumer apps and websites of non-financial companies such as her Apple.

As he said in an interview with ThinkAdvisor, Fava believes the advisor industry is at an inflection point, with advisors incorporating more technology into their business processes and lagging behind their technology-enabled peers. I feel

THINKADVISOR: First, can you talk about the transition from TD Ameritrade Institutional to Envestnet, which took place about three years ago? What has been your experience so far working with the Envestnet leadership team under CEO Bill Crager? Did you? Must be busy?

DANI FAVA: It was great and we were very busy. If you stop for a moment and look back at the list of solution enhancements and feature consolidations that have been made in the meantime, it’s pretty amazing.

As you know, it’s a great opportunity to become an innovator in the advisory industry. This industry is growing and changing rapidly, so it was a very enjoyable dynamic to work with this team. As you can see from this conference, there is a lot of energy and interest in what we do.

The job is challenging, but Bill has a very strong vision of where we need to go and what we need to achieve, which gives us great confidence in the goals we are pursuing. will give you

Tell us more about the work of the Product Innovation group you oversee.

First, my team specializes in a very unique form of market validation and is currently working hard with built-in financial capabilities.

An integral part of our innovation process is going out and doing very strong qualitative market validation research. Are we identifying and solving the real problems our advisors are facing?

It’s an interesting job because the financial services field in general tends to make a lot of assumptions about how the industry works and what customers need. But when you do this kind of verification work, you often find yourself doing a lot of things right, but not understanding everything.

One of the most valuable testing tools we have is conducting anonymous research studies. Another thing many companies do wrong is asking their current clients about the usefulness of their services or technology. You often don’t get an honest answer.

We recently had a situation where we were testing a new integration with a large non-financial services company.

Well, we went out and tested it, and found that there are several reasons why advisors don’t engage with such solutions.

It can be frustrating when something like that happens, but doing this validation work first saves time and resources for the entire company.

If you’re leading a product innovation group trying to keep everyone on track across a variety of complex projects, how do you keep everything straight?

It’s the overall vision that you have to get right. Most importantly, have a vision of the ecosystem you want to create.

