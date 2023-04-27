A massive video game merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzards has been blocked by the UK.





Microsoft’s massive $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard took a potentially game-ending blow this week. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced Wednesday that it has decided not to allow trading.

This isn’t the final word, but Microsoft and Activision have at least one extra life. This shows how while some US efforts to curb Big Tech have failed, other countries are succeeding. The CMA ruling only applies to the UK, but the global nature of the gaming business means that its decisions are likely to be global as well.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are both major players in the games industry and shouldn’t have too much trouble going separately, but this development hurts their ambitions to go even bigger. When announced, Microsoft said the deal would make it the world’s third-largest revenue-generating gaming company after Tencent and Sony. But from gamers (and Microsoft’s competitors) I’ve heard the company either now or in the future dedicate Activision titles to their platform, locking them into Microsoft’s ecosystem or if they want to keep playing his favorite Activision. There was a concern that I would be forced to switch to it. game.

The UK authorities’ decision is also an obstacle Microsoft did not anticipate. Microsoft has spent years building its reputation as a great big tech company that works well with others, including governments. But at a time when big tech companies are under more scrutiny than ever before, it has dared to make its biggest acquisition ever. and if we can’t stop it in the US, we’ll stop it elsewhere. And if they want to attack Microsoft, they will attack just about anyone.

Microsoft has hit back with a less-concealed threat of how the CMA’s decision will affect the UK economy.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chairman and president, told the BBC that the decision was perhaps the UK’s darkest day in 40 years, making the European Union a more attractive place to start a business than the UK. Told.

Activision Blizzard’s take was similar. In a statement, the company said, “The report’s conclusions are to the detriment of UK citizens facing an increasingly dire economic outlook. Innovators will find that despite all rhetoric, the UK is clearly shutting down business.

What that means for gamers is that nothing really changes, assuming the CMA’s decisions are valid. If you’re not an Xbox or PC user, you don’t have to worry about your favorite Activision Blizzard games freezing or Microsoft’s refusal to make new versions of these games for non-Microsoft systems and platforms. is not. Microsoft had a deal to keep some of these titles platform-agnostic for a period of time in order to gain regulatory approval, while rivals like Sony (obviously, major competitors We have our own reasons for not wanting others to gain any advantage), argued. That those concessions were not enough.

Microsoft has repeatedly argued that a merger, although huge, would not make it a dominant player in a crowded market, but the CMA cited the reason for rejecting the merger as Microsoft’s focus on cloud gaming, a subset of that market. The reason was that it became too powerful. Microsoft has the Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC Game Pass products, and the Azure cloud computing platform. UK regulators have said cloud gaming is a fast-growing segment of the gaming industry and that Microsoft’s deal would give it too much advantage over its competitors. The CMA said it needed to raise the price of Game Pass subscriptions in light of the tens of billions of dollars Microsoft spent to acquire Activision, dedicate Activision’s titles to its own service, and that games would use the Windows operating system. It’s open on a computer that doesn’t have it.

Cloud gaming needs a free and competitive marketplace that drives innovation and choice. Martin Coleman, who chaired the panel investigating the deal, said in a statement that this is the best way to allow the current competitive dynamics in cloud gaming to continue to work. increase.

The decision was somewhat of a surprise given that regulators in other countries have approved it and the Financial Times said just a few days ago that the CMA is expected to support it. Microsoft believes it has done all that is necessary to gain approval, and has entered into multi-year agreements with multiple cloud gaming providers and platforms to make and continue to make Activision games available to users. It says it does. The CMA said it appreciates the effort but said it was not enough.

The Open Markets Institute, an antitrust advocacy group, said in a statement that the CMA would make it difficult to monitor developments in fast-moving markets and could easily be overtaken by fast-moving market developments. It added that it was right to reject Microsoft’s efforts to resolve the investigation with a behavioral commitment. We urge other competition authorities scrutinizing this transaction to take the initiative and block it outright.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement that the UK regulator’s decision was far from final on the transaction and he was frustrated by the hurdles and delays.

So far, the biggest threat to Microsoft’s deal appeared to come from the United States, as the Federal Trade Commission, chaired by antitrust hawk Rina Khan, sued to block the merger. But there is no guarantee that the FTC will win its cases, and the onus is on authorities to prove that a merger unduly harms competition before courts, which tend to rule in favor of companies. Still awaiting a decision, the EU’s competition regulator, the European Commission, has been very vocal about its desire to check the power of Big Tech.

Microsoft and Activision have said they were surprised by the UK’s decision, but there is some precedent. The CMA also blocked Metas from acquiring Giphy for his $315 million in 2021. That decision was upheld in late 2022, forcing Meta to sell his GIF database and search engine. Microsoft clearly thought they knew enough and did enough to make this work. Now it seems that the UK’s competition and market authority will be the final boss battle.

