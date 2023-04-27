Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Pitch Day





The course is led by startup expert and entrepreneur Sam Nanayakkala and Assistant Professor Dr. Leila Daneshmandi.

This Monday, April 24th was the final pitch day and culmination of the 2023 Spring Technology Innovation Entrepreneurship (TIE) course. This course is part of his TIE I and TIE II courses in his two series offered in the fall and spring. , jointly by a business school and an engineering school. This course provides a unique opportunity for students from both schools to form interdisciplinary teams and collaborate on technology-based innovation.

The course is led by Dr. Leila Daneshmandi, Resident Assistant Professor of Engineering Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Director of Entrepreneurial Hub (eHub), and Sam Nanayakkara, startup expert and entrepreneur. Professor Nanayakkara is an expert in startup his operations and digital technology, using his set of skills as an adjunct professor within his school of business. The dynamics between the two professors are intended to directly reflect the interdisciplinary communication that the course seeks to emphasize between students. Daneshmandi says part of the course’s training is teamwork, collaboration, and communication. It is important to be able to communicate your work to both people within your internal team and to external stakeholders.

MENT 3500 and 3501 have allowed me to grow more than any other class I have taken. What the class is certainly about is developing an idea and trying to scale it into a business, but most of all I learned about the process. It taught me to look at startups with perspective. Idea-only entrepreneurs have nothing. Taking these classes will give you a glimpse of the perseverance and dedication it takes to turn an idea into a real business. — Joshua Ross – Business – Healthcare Administration / Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Sr.

Monday students spent a semester or two developing a problem or a solution to a problem they were passionate about. We start at the very early stages of entrepreneurship and start-up development. Students participate from every stage, some have an idea, some have identified a problem they are passionate about and ready to solve, while others are just passionate about learning about entrepreneurship and what it means. Some people are interested. Everyone is welcome, regardless of stage. Danesh Mandi says. Nanayakkara adds: It’s like an incubator. We bring students from different fields and skills into our environment so that they can collaborate and build their startup ideas.

The Student Venture ParticleN is a replacement for valuable catalytic converters that are in danger of being stolen.

These courses are project-based for students to learn and train entrepreneurial concepts such as user-centered innovation, future work, industry trends, product-market fit, business and revenue models, and startup strategy. It is an experience course. Our focus is technology startups, high-tech, high-growth future venture-backed startups. Danesh Mandi says. Students start with an area of ​​interest and gradually learn concepts that help them build innovations and translate them into startups and business growth. We learn all of the courses together. No entrepreneurial experience required. We only ask that you be curious, open to learning, and ready to build your own vision.

Guest judges Leslie Shaw, Kevin Gardner, Nick Brielle and Joe O’Connor at TIE Pitchday.

Students can enroll at both undergraduate, junior and above, and graduate levels. Not only will you learn the entrepreneurial spirit, but you will also be thoroughly trained in communication, collaboration, teamwork, big-picture thinking, and problem-solving. Part of bringing together students from different disciplines is to foster dialogue and cross-talk between different backgrounds. Engineering and business students are asked to join teams with people outside their majors to foster collaborative thinking. Nanayakkara emphasizes: It’s all about the environment. We create the right environment and give our students the right tools. They then generate novel ideas that eventually develop into startups.

The innovation and entrepreneurship courses offered here at UConn have been a valuable and rewarding experience for me. I learned what it takes to get a business off the ground and a successful venture. This class has improved my public speaking skills as it taught me how to present my thoughts clearly and concisely while conveying my message effectively. All of these are due to Prof. Sam Nanayakkala and Prof. Layla Daneshmandi. Each of them has extensive experience working with and launching their own startups.They have provided us with a wealth of experience in getting us started and taking the exact steps necessary to be successful. — Sage Bhagwansingh – Business – Management / Real Estate Sr.

The TIE course comes in two versions, Fall and Spring, and is a major part of the Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Minor. Both courses end with a final pitch by guest judges. Judges at these events have the background and expertise to provide individualized feedback on the ventures students are working on. Under this umbrella, professors work to bring in serial entrepreneurs, investors, other professors from various schools, industry leaders, executives and alumni. This gives students the opportunity to receive professional and advanced feedback and advice on their work and to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem and network within Connecticut.

The student venture Tick Me Off describes the disease timing of tick bites.

The final point from the course is that while the overarching goal of any tech-based entrepreneurship course can be seen to be to prepare students to develop their own startups, Daneshmandi points to another I mean I had a point of view. she said: It’s about empowering students to think like entrepreneurs, not necessarily embedding the businesses of tomorrow.entrepreneurship and

Develop problem-solving and solution-seeking mindsets. So if you see a problem somewhere, do you feel empowered enough to take on the challenge?

This course and all the efforts put in by professors to directly support better entrepreneurship in college. This parallels other programs such as the Entrepreneurship Hub by the Faculty of Engineering, the Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship, and the Connecticut Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CCEI).

Student ventures presented were Breakthru Productions, Unipack, Tick Me Off, ParticleN, iMed India, SmarterHome, SEN Solutions, ShadeSnap, and Toribio.

One thing that stood out for me was the emphasis on hands-on, hands-on learning. The class was structured in such a way that we could apply what we learned in real time. We worked on our own business ideas and projects and were encouraged to receive feedback and guidance from both our instructors and peers. I was able to win over $40,000 in prize money. — Al Kasani, Chemical Engineering PhD Student

