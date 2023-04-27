5 tips for renting a bike while on vacation





You might think there’s nothing better than running outside, but I live in Vermont. From December to March, I deal with her single-digit temperatures, icy roads, and sometimes what feels like 15 feet of snow pile up, making it impossible to get in the saddle.

Imagine how much you’ve been looking forward to a vacation through the sunny desert landscapes of Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park and Twenty-Nine Palms. To make the trip even more adventurous, instead of bussing to Boston’s Logan Airport and then hopping across the country in a bus in a heavy, gravel-grinding Boone 5, keen to rent a swanky bike on arrival. was.

Unfortunately my trip didn’t go as planned. my advice? don’t do what i did

Here are 5 tips for getting better bike rentals during your vacation.

1. Use the cycling community.

The first mistake I made was not relying on the many connections we all have through social media. If you’re traveling to a new place, post on bike forums or websites like Pinkbike to find bike shop reviews and recommended trails and places. Don’t rely on Yelp or generic review sites. Bike forums have reviews and recommendations that are unbiased, candid, and unlikely to be written by a close friend of the owner.

Another way to tap into your local cycling community: post exactly what you’re looking for and where you plan to visit. Include your bike size and see if anyone has a spare bike to lend you for your vacation.

2. Research the company you are renting from.

Here’s why we recommend Step 1: I found an online rental company that would deliver a race class road bike to my hotel, so I signed on without asking about the company. We didn’t ask the cycling community if they had heard of the company, read reviews, or call ahead to assess their knowledge and expertise. I immediately filled out an online booking form with questions about the size of the, what kind of road bike I wanted. He booked what was advertised as one of the top road bikes available. It features a gray 49, Fuji SL 2.1, Carbon Ultegra DI2 electronic shifting.

However, when I arrived in San Diego and spoke with the owner, he said the size 49 was no longer available and insisted that given my height, I should go for a 52 to 54 anyway.

I mean. A variety of bikes and models can run big or small. Another 5-foot-7 cyclist may not have my long arms, or my legs may be long or my torso short. I can be more or less flexible than other riders and all of this affects how comfortable I feel regarding bike size.

The whole team helped me with my rental.

Courtesy of Chris H. Hadgis3. Even if they say they will deliver, let’s go to the store.

I met the company owner when a worn 52 Fuji with an old wheelset, mismatched tires, a big 46″ handlebar and a stiff, narrow men’s specific saddle was delivered to my hotel . The 49 that appeared to be available online was being rented. The owner claimed that size 52 Fuji was the correct size for me.

I asked if he had any other saddles and forwarded the road bike measurements I sent. No, he replied, I don’t do bike fittings. We rent up to 12 bikes a day, but we don’t have time for that.

I asked if they had a tape measure so I could adjust the fit of the bike myself. He didn’t blame me for not asking him to bring me a tape measure beforehand.

Instead of apologizing for not getting the bike I ordered or for not following my specs, the owner said he’s been doing this for 27 years and has a pro working for him . He resented me for questioning his statements and voicing my opinion on bike fitting.

The owner complained, put my pedals on the bike, paid full $175 for 3 days rental, then yelled out. It was up to me to find a tape measure and use the tool to adjust the bike. We knew that riding this bike could lead to bigger problems than just discomfort. Neil McKenzie, DPT, and Ironman told Bicycling, “Athletes move through specific ranges of motion repeatedly, producing varying levels of power and performing tens of thousands of repetitions during a ride.” If the bike is not tailored to the individual, it can put undue strain on certain joints and cause overload.

All our bodies are different, so you should test ride every bike before renting or buying. But it’s not 52 either.

4. Trust your intuition and speak up!

I felt embarrassed when I cycled back to my room from the hotel parking lot. Did you say it’s okay to borrow from someone you disagree with so much and treat them like that? What if he could get around it and still make money?

From the first few pedal strokes of the 52 Fuji I felt sick. The handlebars were too wide, the saddle too far back, too stiff, too narrow and uncomfortable. I couldn’t imagine running 50 miles. I stretched awkwardly. Within an hour I texted him asking for the rental to be returned. I expected struggle and backlash, but I was lucky.

I signed a message using the name of a few cycling publications I wrote and that worked for me. .

5. Find a bike shop where you can rent a bike.

When I got back to my hotel room, I was frustrated that my bike was missing, even though I was ready to ride it. A quick Google Maps search turns up positive 5 star reviews for Trek Bicycles North County. From my first phone conversation with the floor staff, I felt listened to and heard. The place normally only rents mountain bikes and didn’t have an allotted fleet of road rental bikes, but the store manager, Ian Escovedo, was kind enough to give me a floor model of the Emonda. Vermont.

Our mission is to make people feel good on their bikes. That’s why we offer the best hospitality. Nearly all Trek bike shops offer bike rentals, and each bike shop carries a wide variety of bikes depending on their proximity to trails and roads. The advantage of having branches is that you can get in touch with each other and find a bike rental that works for you.

If you only want to travel in major US cities and want to rent a bike, check out Unlimited Biking. We offer a wide range of models and affordable hourly rentals and bike tours. Another company that rents bikes around the world is VeloGuide. Their range and rural town bike rental offerings are accompanied by knowledgeable bike guides, some of whom are former professional racers and local road legends.

Call your local bike shop ahead of time to see if they have rentals. If not, I might recommend someone who does. Speak directly to someone, have a candid dialogue and experience the company’s customer service and professionalism. Prices vary greatly depending on where you rent, what type of bike you choose, and how long you need it.

One extra tip: bring some of your own gear.

Trek Bike North County replaced the broken band on my Bontrager bike light at no extra charge and without my request. A mechanic at headquarters double-checked the shift. Another staff member suggested using his cycle computer mount as they didn’t have spares to rent with Emonda and I forgot. To my surprise, Ian the manager, without my request, brought me a tape measure to adjust the Emonda size 50 to my fit specs. They also matched the price of other rental companies.

Even if everything went well and you rented the perfect bike from the kind, friendly and helpful staff, don’t forget:

Carry a multi-tool with an allen wrench: small, light and compact, it fits easily in your jersey pocket or saddle bag. Having a loaner multi-tool handy is also a heartfelt gesture to share goodwill with fellow cyclists in need.

Pack a few parts: We recommend bringing your own pedals and cycling shoes for easy clipping. I also brought a light and some bands to attach to my rental, as well as a computer so I could use a system I was familiar with (and less likely to get lost in a strange place). If you’re used to the feel of the , put it in your luggage. There is no place like home for your Haney.

finally! Enjoy your vacation ride: The next morning at Twentynine Palms, I hopped into my Emonda and pedaled off to explore the desert. I had no destination and no set time to return. Funky one-story homes surrounded by cacti, rocks painted in bold primary colors, RVs, barking dogs, sculpture gardens mixed with geometric shapes rising from the dirt, made from recycled wine bottles passed the tree. As I approached Joshua Tree National Park, I was blown away. Spots of snow patterned the sand like bumpy spots on a cow. If you want to escape winter completely, this is it! A dirt road swerved, and wires crossed the sky. My body warmed up and my feet settled into a rhythmic pace. relieved. I was riding a well-fitting bike with a comfortable saddle on a sunny 50-degree day. Shifting gears smoothly and effortlessly without freezing my fingers, it was just me, my bike, and a sea of ​​sand on the snow-capped mountains on the horizon.

