Google tests new ad slots on Play Store ahead of I/O developer conference





Google was spotted testing a new Play Store ad slot ahead of its I/O developer conference in May. The change, if rolled out, could give the developer access to new prime real estate for the app’s marketing efforts, potentially significantly boosting the company’s Play Store search advertising business.

This test shows that Apple made a similar move two years ago, and instead of just the top of search results as before,[検索]It was done after adding a new ad slot that appears on the tab itself.

Like Apple, Google is also testing ad slots that appear when Android users navigate to the Play Store search menu, where they can enter keywords to find apps. This test was first spotted by Android news site Android Police. This points out that Google was testing app “recommendations” on this slot late last year. At the time, when asked about promoting these apps, Google made it clear that they weren’t ads, just personal suggestions.

This has changed as the same spot now includes both app recommendations and suggestions that are actually labeled as ads.(You can find some examples in this Twitter thread (You can.) However, the ads aren’t showing to everyone yet, but that’s likely to be a test, as Google later confirmed.

Users report seeing tests in multiple markets around the world, so it’s not a US-only update.

A Google spokesperson who reached out for comment confirmed the experiment, noting that the company tests new features on the Play Store from time to time. But they didn’t provide any further information about this particular ad test, which could indicate that Google doesn’t want to spoil the planned announcement. It may be that no decision has been made on the ETA yet.

We regularly test new features and ad formats to improve app discovery for Play users and help developers reach their audiences, but we have nothing to announce at this time,” a Google spokesperson said. told TechCrunch.

Finding new ways to monetize Play Store ads could help boost Google’s revenue, which it had to compromise on Play Store commissions. With new regulations and pressure from lawmakers, Google is rolling out third-party billing options to global markets, lowering fees for developers who don’t use his own Google billing service. Spotify was an early adopter of the program, and his dating app Bumble will also join.

The availability of new Play Store search ad slots can have a significant impact on your Play Store revenue if it is widely deployed. When Apple introduced new App Store ad slots in low-profile locations last year, experts predict the change could bring in another billion dollars in revenue for the tech giant, for example. . Google has not disclosed the size of his Play Store advertising business of its own, but it could be substantial. Datafrom Statista estimates that he will generate about $48 billion in 2021 through Google Play mobile apps. However, undisclosed court filings in Google’s antitrust lawsuit revealed that Google Play app store revenue reached $11.2 billion in 2019.

