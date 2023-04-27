Leadership Tech Cohort Five Completes Program





File photos of the five members of the Leadership Tech cohort and the facilitator.

Members of Leadership Tech Cohort 5 presented innovation projects that benefit Arkansas Tech University and graduated from the program at an event held in the Chambers Cafeteria West dining room on Friday, April 21.

ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen said following the innovation project presentation: “I know this is a huge time commitment in addition to everything else you already have. I really appreciate it.”

Dr. Mary B. Gunter, Chief of Staff to the ATU Rector’s Office, completed her term as Chair of the Leadership Tech Steering Council with the graduation of Cohort 5. Gunter announced that she will be retiring from ATU on June 30th.

According to Leadership Tech’s website, program participants are divided into small groups to define, design, and complete specific university projects to help solve problems, innovate, and drive the mission and strategic planning of a university, department, or university. need other activities to do. specific program.

Below are details of the five innovation projects in the Leadership Tech cohort.

Project Title: Tech on the Town Team Members: Drew Dickey, Dr. Delton Gordon, Dr. Laura Jobe, Dr. Jamie Stacy Facilitator: Dr. Erica Wondolowski Project Description: In collaboration with community partners, ATU students, faculty, and local businesses to provide access to entertainment, dining and retail opportunities in Russellville as a means of supporting and maintaining the quality of life of members of the ATU community.

Photography (left to right): Dr. Erica Wondolowski, Dr. Delton Gordon, Drew Dickey, Dr. Laura Jobe, Dr. Jamie Stacy

Project Title: Open Educational Resources Team Members: Dr. Sarah Gordon, Dr. Jacob Grosskopf, Dr. Meredith Lawson, Dr. Jeanene Myers, Dr. Eacon Peters, Sherry Tinerella Facilitator: Jessica Spicer Project Description: The Potential of Establishing an Open Educational Resources Initiative create a framework for the sustainability of ATU and its initiatives to explore the benefits of sustainability.

Photographed (left to right) Jessica Spicer, Dr. Sarah Gordon, Dr. Econ Peters, Dr. Janine Myers, Dr. Sherry Tinerella, Dr. Jacob Groskoff

Project Title: Jerrys Coaches Team Members: Jennifer Enderlin, Bryan Fisher, Dr. Keegan Nichols, Lyndsay Simpson, Dr. Robert Stevens Facilitator: Luke Heffley Project Description: Improve at-risk student retention by 1%, Improve students’ sense of belonging at ATU. Implementation of coaching programs.

Photographed (left to right): Dr. Keegan Nichols, Jennifer Enderlin, Brian Fisher, Lindsay Simpson, Dr. Robert Stevens

Project Title: Mobile Memorial Collection Team Members: Dr. Rebecca Callaway, Dr. Jeffrey Cass, Lisa Clark, Laury Fiorello, Chelsea Neal, Dr. Bryan Rank Facilitator: Pam Cooper Project Description: Arkansas Tech Artifacts Display at ATU Museum Building internal partnerships to support collections in accessible locations around campus as a means of educating the campus community about the history and traditions of the University.

Pictured (left to right): Dr. Brian Rank, Chelsea Neal, Laurie Fiorello, Lisa Clarke, Dr. Jeffrey Kath, Dr. Rebecca Calloway

Project Title: Outdoor Education Space Development Team Members: Dr. Doug Barron, Dr. Deidra Dillard, Dr. Amber Harrington, Dr. Sheila Jacobs, and Dr. David Smith Facilitator: Dr. Jason Warnick Project Description: Increase Student and Faculty Engagement, Retention, and Focus increase. enjoyment and mental well-being by creating outdoor teaching spaces that become high-impact teaching practices consistent with research on the effectiveness of teaching and learning in such environments.

Photographed (left to right): Dr. Sheila Jacobs, Dr. Doug Barron, Dr. Amber Harrington, Dr. Daedra Dillard, Dr. David Smith

For more information on Leadership Tech, please visit www.atu.edu/leadershiptech.

