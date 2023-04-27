everything we expect





What will be announced at Google I/O 2023? What a great question. We can’t say for sure, but we can definitely make an educated guess based on countless rumors, leaks, and what we’ve seen in the past.

Sit back, relax, and take a look at everything likely to be announced at Google’s biggest tech event this year.

Google I/O 2023: when and how to watch

We can answer this with certainty, given that the event has officially been announced to start on May 10. You can watch it live directly from the Google I/O 2023 website. You can, but no specific start time is mentioned at this time.

We expected it to start at 10am PST / 6pm BST, so if the previous year has passed, we will be working through the evening to provide all the live coverage and news. You’re welcome.

Google I/O 2023: The Biggest Announcement Expected

We’re updating this feature with all the official news and announcements of the day, but for now we can risk a very educated guess as to what we’ll see at the May 10th event. increase.

Google Pixel tablet

A new Google Pixel Tablet is almost certain to come out, given that it was teased at last year’s Pixel event.

However, there have been many leaks and rumors surrounding it, so check out everything we know about the Google Pixel Tablet ahead of I/O 2023.

Google Pixel Fold Pixel Fold Concept Render by MacRumors

Given the fact that the long-rumored Pixel Fold will be Google’s first-ever foldable handset, it will get a lot of attention when it’s unveiled at Google I/O 2023.

Rumors and leaks abound surrounding the mysterious smartphone-tablet hybrid, with leaks pointing to an internal 7.6-inch, 120HZ display for big-screen action.

As of this writing, we know very little about the device, and there’s no guarantee it’ll show up at Google I/O this year, but we can hope.

google pixel 7a

A whisper points out that the new Google Pixel 7a will be announced at Google I/O 2023. It’s still highly speculative, but given that its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, was announced at a previous I/O event, it’s very likely.

Rumored specs suggest a 90Hz OLED display, a high-definition camera, and a new homegrown Tensor G2 processor. In addition, it is expected to be released at a higher price than the successor model. If so, time will tell if the improved specs are worth the cost. Check out this space.

google pixel 8

what? You didn’t think you could read this entire article without mentioning the Pixel 8?There’s absolutely no indication that we’ll even see a cryptic mention of Google’s upcoming Android flagship in 2023, but a little There is no harm in the innocent speculation of At least I don’t think so.

Any hint of the upcoming flagship will likely give us a glimpse of the regular Pixel and Pixel Pro models, with leaked designs suggesting more rounded corners and flatter screens. .

Android 14

No Google I/O event would be complete without Android Chat. Also, the next iteration of the company’s OS will be the Big One Four. Android 14 Beta is already out, but we expect to see certain features delve deeper, along with some (hopefully exciting) new feature announcements.

Google AI

It would be very surprising if there was no mention of AI at Google I/O this year. With ChatGPT stealing all the headlines, we can expect Google to show off some of its efforts in trying to steal some of the spotlight.

This could be anything from an update to the company’s Bard AI chatbot to new developments in the DeepMind AI group. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see.

