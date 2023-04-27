Innovative lunar farside radio array for observing the dark ages of the early universe selected by NASA for design study





An illustration of a small portion of the FarView low-frequency radio observatory. The FarView Observatory consists of 100,000 dipole antennas distributed over 200 km2 on the far side of the Moon. This early stage concept is being researched with a grant from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts Program, but is not a NASA mission. Credit: Lunar Resources

As early as 2030, Earth engineers and robots could begin building FarView, an observatory that extends more than 200 square kilometers of the moon’s surface, almost entirely using materials mined from the moon itself. I have.

This month, NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program awarded Houston-based pioneering space industry company Lunar Resources a research contract on the design of FarView, a radio observatory on the far side of the moon. The proposed observatory will contain over 100,000 dipole antennas and will be the most powerful telescope ever built to study low-frequency radio waves. Such radiation could offer astrophysicists an unprecedented glimpse into the “dark ages” of the universe, the period in the history of the universe before the formation of the first stars.

The research is led by Dr. Ronald S. Polidan of Lunar Resources. The FarView team also includes scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder, Brown University, SRI International, Lockheed His Martin, Caltech and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“The successful development and construction of FarView will open a dramatic new era for the exploration of space and the use of the moon for the benefit of mankind,” said FarView principal investigator and Lunar Resources executive director. Program Director Polidan said. “The scale, range, and sensitivity of this wireless array are orders of magnitude greater than other space-based concepts, potentially enabling major breakthroughs in our understanding of the origin of the universe and a wide range of other scientific disciplines. “

Dr. Jack Burns, professor of astrophysics and planetary sciences at CU Boulder, added that FarView will be able to conduct scientific research that would be impossible from Earth. “For the first time, we were able to explore the unexplored Dark Ages of the early Universe, before and during the formation of the first stars and galaxies.”

The far side of the Moon is shielded from natural and man-made radiation from Earth, which can interfere with observations of space. FarView is sensitive enough to detect one of her phones on Pluto’s surface. It could reveal new clues to some of the biggest questions in cosmic history, such as the origin of dark matter and dark energy. The observatory can also study activity on the surface of the Sun and measure magnetic fields that may protect life on habitable exoplanets near our Sun.

Although not considered an official NASA mission, NIAC selects concept proposals in the early stages of development. This process emphasizes innovation and technical feasibility and funds its maturity.

FarView is one such early stage concept. The award is his two-year design study to mature a concept originally developed in a NIAC-funded feasibility study. With continued maturity, FarView could start construction on the moon as early as 2030, Polidan said.

Luna Resources plans to build an observatory the size of Washington DC in situ on the moon. An engineer working in tandem with the robot extracts most of his FarView’s mass from the lunar regolith and uses these resources to create most of the facility, including its power structure.

