Google, Salesforce employees return to office during layoffs





Employees at tech giants like Google and Salesforce say they’ve finally returned to the office for fear they’ll be fired if they don’t.

Google, which has continued to postpone the return to the office from January 2021 to July-September 2021, did not actually require employees to return to the office three days a week until last April. I did.

Nonetheless, Google employees told On The Money that they tend to go back to capacity because people are uneasy about layoffs. New Yorkers are basically all back.

The company hasn’t disclosed official in-office attendance numbers, but an employee at its New York office said the office space was nearly empty just months before the company laid off 12,000 employees. .

Another Google employee added that he thinks the layoffs have terrified people back.

Part of Google’s return-to-office agenda may stem from real estate bets.

The company plans to open a $2.1 billion office on the Hudson River waterfront in August. This will give Google a total of 3.1 million square feet of space in the city.

New York isn’t the only place where people are coming back.

Some employees in San Francisco are also feeling the pinch. Last year, one of the Salesforce employees who was supposed to be back in the office three days a week didn’t actually start going back in last month when he was horrified about layoffs.

I think they’re finally checking my card swipes, he added.

Data from Kastle Systems, which measures occupancy rates, shows that office occupancy rates are gradually increasing.

New York office occupancy averaged 47% last week, up more than 10% from the same week last year when office occupancy was 32%.

In San Francisco, too, workers are slowly returning. San Francisco’s occupancy is up to 44%, which puts him more than 10% higher than last year’s 33% occupancy.

These occupancy rates are even higher for competitive companies like Google, and sources add where people are trying to keep their jobs.

