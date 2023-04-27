Ships from the Israel Food Tech Ecosystem





When I first attended the Greencircle NY-Israel food tech conference in New York City last year, I never imagined that a year later I would be living in Israel and exploring the food tech ecosystem for myself. . Since moving to Tel Aviv in mid-January for an exchange program, I have discovered the richness of Israeli culture, language, cities, people and places. High-tech innovation was a big draw, but my main goal was to immerse myself in the culture and history of Israel as a whole. I was.

As I met more local Israelis, I was struck by the sheer number of people working in the tech industry. It makes sense given that the history of Israeli startups goes back to the founding of the country. As a young nation facing existential threats, Israel’s defense system has had to constantly adapt to new scenarios, avoiding heavy reliance on conventional methods. There is a strong culture of questioning everything, both in political protests and in companies that foster a climate of critical thinking. This environment fosters innovation not only for entrepreneurs, but also for in-house entrepreneurs who develop new ideas and frameworks within existing organizations.

Food technology and agricultural technology are thriving industries in Israel, driven by the country’s limited natural resources, water scarcity, and the broader global climate crisis. The country’s alternative protein startup will raise $454 million in 2022, accounting for 30% of his investment in climate-related tech, according to the Good Food Institute Israel. In addition, Israel ranked second in the world after the United States for investments in alternative proteins. An independent, publicly funded body, the Israel Innovation Authority provides a range of practical tools and funding platforms to meet the needs of the national and international innovation ecosystem, and contributes to the advancement of the country’s food technology. It is the driving force.

Leading universities such as the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Technion University of Haifa, and the University of Tel Aviv also contribute to innovation in food technology through academic research. But beyond government funding and academic research, I am particularly interested in the intangible aspects of Israeli culture that foster an environment that fosters founder focus and risk-taking.

Roee Nir, co-founder of Forsea, a farmed fish company that manufactures eel products, says what sets the Israeli founder apart is, “We are Israelis, we are We love to meet, we love to share ideas, and we love that this is a very central industry spewing out of Israel.

Similarly, Anina Culinary Art co-founder Anat Natan celebrates the Israeli mindset of bold, original and non-traditional thinking. When asked where this idea came from, she told me that, in retrospect, the Jews had to survive. No, it was a startup nation. was only 75 years old. When we’re still establishing (ourselves) and building something, we have more to do than when we’re maintaining something. It was still in the construction phase of the nation of Israel.

Through interviews with founders and investors, this series explores the thinking and development of startups in Israel’s food tech industry. We’ll explore how startups are founded, groundbreaking innovations, and their impact on Israel’s agricultural sector, environment, economy, and even the conflict with Palestine. Because any analysis of Israeli food technology would be incomplete without considering the complex political issues. environment. Food chains are complex networks that cut across all aspects of society, especially in a region as diverse and multifaceted as the Middle East.

Tomorrow is the first interview, so please look forward to it!

Joy Chen is a contributor to The Spoon and has been writing about robotics and alternative proteins for the past year and a half. Although she is from America, she is currently studying at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel.

