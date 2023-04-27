Google Cloud and Polygon Labs Collaborate to Provide Developer Tools and Enterprise Infrastructure to Accelerate Growth of Overall Polygon Protocol





Google Cloud with support for all Polygon protocols including Polygon PoS, Polygon Supernets, Polygon zkEVM

Austin, Texas, Singapore, April 27, 2023 – At Consensus 2023 today, Google Cloud and Polygon Labs announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of core Polygon protocols such as Polygon PoS, Polygon Supernets, and Polygon zkEVM with Google Cloud. announced a multi-year strategic alliance. Infrastructure and developer tools. Together they embarked on an engineering and go-to-market initiative to enable developers to easily build, launch and grow his Web3 products and decentralized applications (dApps) on his Polygon protocol. I’m here.

Google Cloud Becomes Strategic Cloud Provider for Polygon Protocol

To help developers overcome the time-consuming process and costly overhead associated with provisioning, maintaining, and operating their own dedicated blockchain nodes, Google Cloud launched Blockchain Node Engine, a fully managed node hosting service. into the Polygon ecosystem to further diversify cloud services. The entire Polygon ecosystem. Once polygon support by the Blockchain Node Engine is available, developers using the Blockchain Node Engine will no longer have to worry about configuring and running Polygon PoS nodes. Instead, you can focus on growing while having full control over where your nodes are deployed.

Google Cloud Marketplace already offers developers easy one-click deployment of Polygon PoS nodes to power their dApps quickly and easily. The Polygon Blockchain Dataset will be listed on the Google Cloud Marketplace under the Google Cloud Public Dataset Program in 2021. Developers can use that dataset to analyze real-world data using a combination of BigQuery, Google Clouds serverless enterprise data warehouse, and the use of Polygon PoS or Polygon Supernets. Time of on-chain and cross-chain data to inform decisions.

Polygon Supernets is a dedicated app chain that gives companies and other developers of specific applications the ability to customize and extend the blockspace based on their needs. By the end of Q3, Polygon Labs will enable one-click Developer Net (DevNet) deployments on Google Cloud. Developers interested in deploying supernets can provision a network of 3-5 nodes using simulated bridges in a virtual private cloud (VPC) for the purpose of quickly evaluating the supernet stack for their project. increase.

Polygon zkEVM scaling performance optimization

Polygon zkEVM scales like an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) seamlessly integrating with existing Ethereum features, smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets by leveraging zero-knowledge proofs, an advanced form of cryptography. Solution. Polygon zkEVM benefits decentralized finance (DeFi) developers and users by enabling faster and cheaper transactions, leading to increased efficiency and reduced costs. With Google Cloud as the cloud provider and using Search to drive technical implementation, Polygon Labs is driving a zero-knowledge innovation strategy, allowing Web3 developers to focus on his three key priorities: decentralization, scalability, and security. Allows you to avoid trade-offs between traits. For example, initial tests to run Polygon zkEVM zero-knowledge proofs on Google Cloud showed significantly faster and cheaper transactions compared to existing setups.

Powering the Next Wave of Web3 Ecosystem Innovation

To provide Polygon ecosystem founders with more resources to scale their innovative Web3 products and dApps, eligible early-stage startups backed by Polygon Ventures will be awarded through the Google for Startups cloud program. Receive newly announced Web3-specific benefits. This includes credits of up to US$200,000 for up to two years of Google Cloud and Firebase usage, early access to Google Clouds Web3 products and roadmaps, and invitations to gated Discord channels with Google Clouds Web3 products and engineering teams. , includes free access to Hand. – Explore learning labs focused on Web3, the latest Google Cloud technologies, and more.

Google Cloud’s support for all Polygon protocols is a step in the right direction to bring more people to Web3,” said Ryan Wyatt, president of Polygon Labs. This paves the way for more companies to adopt blockchain technology through Polygon.

The industry is experiencing a flight to quality as companies seek to minimize risk as they explore new possibilities for Web3. Building on the work of the past few years, Google Cloud is helping the industry escape velocity by directing engineering efforts into areas such as improving data availability, improving the resilience and performance of scaling protocols such as zero-knowledge proofs. We help you achieve it. Director, Customer Engineering and Web3 Go-to-Market, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud. With Searce as an implementation partner, we have deepened our collaboration with Polygon Labs to build his enterprise-ready Web3 infrastructure that businesses need to provide consumers with fast, frictionless and secure access to his dApps. We look forward to providing a developer-friendly tool for you.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates the ability of every organization to digitally transform their business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage all of Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

About Polygon Lab

Polygon Labs develops an Ethereum scaling solution for the Polygon protocol. Polygon Labs collaborates with other ecosystem developers to make available a scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs will initially give developers easy access to leading scaling solutions including layer 2 (zero-knowledge rollup and optimistic rollup), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability. As such, we have developed a growing set of protocols. protocol. Polygon Labs was the first to develop a scaling solution that spans tens of thousands of distributed apps, over 220.8 million unique addresses, over 1.18 million smart contracts created, and 2.48 billion total accounts processed since inception. Widely adopted in transactions. The existing Polygon network is home to some of his biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap and OpenSea, as well as big name companies like Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral and our goal is to make Web3 carbon negative.

