Sperm injection robot used to create babies in science breakthrough





In Vitro Fertilization Confusion: Couples Bring Wrong Embryo to Fertility Clinic

Two California couples gave birth to each other’s babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months raising a child that wasn’t theirs before swapping babies, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. was

The future is here.

For the first time, a cutting-edge new procedure allowed the first human baby to be born using a sperm injection robot.

According to MIT’s Technology Review, engineers say new breakthroughs in the technology could dramatically cut the cost of in vitro fertilization by thousands of dollars.

A remote-controlled needle and camera were used in the fertilization process. A needle penetrated the egg in the Petri dish dropping a single sperm cell. The robots used in this process helped fertilize a dozen eggs.

“I was calm. At that moment I thought, ‘This is just another experiment,'” says Eduard Alba, the student mechanical engineer who directed the sperm injection machine.

According to the MIT report, Alba used a Sony PlayStation 5 controller to operate the robot.

The new process, developed by startup Overture Life, could be the first step in reducing the cost of multi-million dollar IVF surgery, engineers say.

MIT researchers say one IVF attempt could cost more than $20,000 in the US

Around 500,000 babies are born through IVF each year worldwide, but most people who want children usually can’t afford the service. The high cost of IVF and lack of insurance coverage means that women undergoing fertility treatment are, on average, wealthier.

Geneticist Santiago Munné, chief innovation officer at Overture Life, said:

The company has raised about $40 million from investors so far.

