Blog: Project Relate: Google’s beta app makes communication easier for people with dysarthria





Voice recognition technology can be a very useful tool for navigating modern life, especially for those with limited mobility. However, access to these technologies can be difficult, if not impossible, for people with conditions like ALS that can also affect speech. A beta app from Google called Project Relate is working to change this, while also making everyday communication easier for people with dysarthria and non-standard speech.

How project relations work

This app uses machine learning to examine large amounts of data. An automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology that can understand spoken language must be trained using recordings of millions of people’s voices. However, most of these examples are from people with so-called “typical” voices. As such, people with dysarthria, including ALS and other conditions such as stuttering, traumatic brain injury, and Down syndrome, find common speech recognition tools like Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa not working. I often notice.

The team behind Project Relate believed they had a solution to this problem. The challenge was getting the right kind of data.

Pan-Pan Jiang, technical program manager at Project Relate, said: “So the problem wasn’t really the machine learning part. It was on the data side.”

The Google team worked to collect over 1 million recordings from over 1,000 people with various types of dysarthria. We then used this data to train an algorithm specifically designed to understand atypical speech.

With the Project Relate app, users can further train this algorithm to understand their own voices. After downloading the Project Relate app, each user is asked to record 500 phrases of her. It may take several days to process this data. The user then receives a custom ASR model that can understand speech. Using this model, users can unlock and take advantage of app features such as: Listen: A tool that converts the user’s speech to text and displays it on the mobile phone screen. You can communicate with each other through face-to-face conversations, video calls using app screen sharing, and various writing tasks such as writing emails. Repeat: This feature repeats what is said out loud in a clear, computerized voice. This allows users to be audibly understood by people who may not be familiar with the way they speak. Assistant: Using a customized algorithm, this feature allows the user to utilize her Google Assistant on her Android device. Otherwise, people with dysarthria may have trouble understanding commands. Google Assistant allows users to ask questions such as “What’s the weather like?” Or “What time is it?” – use your voice to control your device to ask directions or play a song.

Many of these features can be especially useful for people with conditions like ALS that limit both speech and movement. According to a recently published paper, Relate can even continue to understand users with progressive diseases like ALS, as long as they keep making new recordings as their voice changes.

However, there are some restrictions on who can use Project Relate. The user must be 18 years old or older, the language available is English only, and the app can only be used on his Android phone. We have no plans to develop apps for other platforms such as iOS, but there are similar apps available for people using iPhones, such as VoiceItt.

ALS Research Collaborative (ARC), Project Euphonia, Project Relate

Project Relate started as part of a larger initiative known as Project Euphonia. It’s a collaboration between researchers at Harvard University and Google that uses artificial intelligence to help people with dysarthria. When the project started in 2018, the Euphonia team knew it would need a large data source to train the algorithm to better understand a wide variety of dysarthric speech. rice field. To kickstart the research, Google consulted the ALS Therapeutics Development Institute (ALS TDI), an organization that already collects a wealth of voice recordings from dysarthric speakers.

ALS TDI had a large archive of voice recordings collected from participants in the ALS Research Collaborative (ARC) study (then known as the Precision Medicine Program). A team at Google reached out to his ALS TDI about starting a collaboration to analyze this data, and Project Euphonia was born. Initially, the project focused on analyzing the records of these ALS patients to see if AI could detect the presence of the disease as an early diagnostic tool. But researchers soon began to see other practical applications for improving the daily lives of people with non-standard speech.

“[Project Euphonia] It started as something completely different,” says Pan-Pan. “But we quickly asked ourselves, ‘Is there anything we can actually do where we can help people right now?’ We thought we’d take what Google is good at and use what we have in our wheelhouse to improve our technology for people. [non-standard] speech.

In 2019, the program was expanded to include crowdsourced data from people with other conditions that contribute to atypical speech.

Pan-Pan said the contributions of ALS patients—both the participants in the ARC research and the volunteers who helped test the app in its early stages—are integral to its development.

“This community is very important in building our research and development,” she says. “Thank you to everyone who participated in Project Euphonia and is currently testing the Relate app. We love working with you.”

Sign up for project related

Project Relate is currently in beta. That means it’s available to users now, but the Relate team is still working on improving the app and looking forward to your feedback. If you or someone you know would like to try the app, you can download it and find more information here.

What next:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.als.net/news/project-relate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos