Amazon sells the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker at the lowest price all year round.

Whether you’re looking for a way to track your summer workouts, looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, or just want a trendy wearable, check out this Amazon deal on the Fitbit Luxe.

It’s now down to $90, which is even lower than last year’s Amazon Prime Day price.

Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management. Your fitness tracker will ring when you hit your target heart rate during your workout. You can measure your breathing rate, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability. Comes with a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Luxe offers up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge. Choose from Orchid Pink, Black, or Lunar White bands for your fitness tracker.

Fitbit Luxe, $90 (down from $130)

Save On Hydro Flask Water Bottles At Amazon

This trendy water bottle is now even more affordable! Plus, it’s kinder to the planet than plastic. Using reusable Hydro Flask water bottles instead of single-use plastic bottles is a great way to go green. Several versions of his best-selling Hydro Flask water bottle are currently on sale at Earth Month on Amazon.

Hydro Flasks can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours, making them a must-have for those hot summer days ahead.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $23 (down from $30)

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $38 (down from $45)

Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid (40 oz), $50 (down from $82)

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid, $25 (down from $33)

Get SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker at 38% Off Amazon

The SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker turns plain water into sparkling water with just one touch. The SodaStream Machine eliminates the need for plastic bottles and cans by allowing users to create fresh sparkling water in the comfort of their own home.

SodaStream E-Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $100 (down from $160)

Save $50 On PS5 Consoles At Amazon Sony

After being out of stock for a long time, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available on Amazon at a hefty discount. Regularly priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 Bundle for just $509, saving you $51.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle (Disc), $509 (down from $560)

Save $20 On Apple AirPods Pro 2 At Amazon Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds feature an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio performance, new low-distortion drivers for clearer audio, and improved active noise cancellation. . Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer true custom sound. You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the best audio settings.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple introduced touch controls to the AirPods Pro 2 to give users a more seamless way to control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (down from $249)

Looking for a budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second-generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but reviewers love the 4.8-star headphones. .

“The earbuds are very comfortable to wear, they fit well and can be used for long periods of time without any discomfort or irritation. They are easy to use as they come with a charging case that offers up to 24 hours of battery life. Yes, so that it can be charged and ready to go,” wrote an Amazon customer.

Apple AirPods, 2nd generation, $99 (down from $150)

Get $105 Off Google Pixel 7 Pro From Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a glossy aluminum finish.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. Equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide-angle lens is 20% wider than its predecessor and offers stronger autofocus. Your smartphone has an extended zoom feature that allows you to take sharp photos up to 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $795 (down from $899)

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 household items in bulk at Amazon Solimo via Amazon

Did you know that Amazon offers products like warehouses? And while Amazon already sells great deals on tons of paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes, and more every day, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Prime Membership, $14.99/month or $139/year

Shop Amazon’s Warehouse Store Sale

Best TV deals on Amazon this week Amazon

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.

65″ Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $600 (down from $830) 43″ Amazon Fire Smart TV, $240 (down from $370) 55″ Sony Bravia XR 4K Smart TV, $1,298 (down from $2,000) 65″ LG C2 Series OLED Smart TV, $1,597 (down from $1,900) 50″ Samsung Q60B QLED Smart TV, $577 (down from $648) 55″ Samsung QLED Class Q70A, $798 (down from $848) 43″ Insignia Smart TV, $200 (down from $300) More Tech deals on Amazon this week Amazon

Amazon now sells many other technologies such as Amazon devices, pet surveillance cameras, massage guns, and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $72 (down from $169) 15.6 HP Victus Gaming Laptop, $865 (down from $1,100) Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (down from $330) 23.5-inch Samsung Curved Computer Monitor, $159 (down from $1,100) $190)Petcube Pet Surveillance Camera, $35 (down from $50)Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (Pink), $559 (down from $599)Blink Video Doorbell, $35 (down from $50) ) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $220 (down from $50) $280) Theragun Pro, $449 (down from $599) Samsung Pro Plus microSD card with reader, $54 (down from $60) Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds, $200 (down from $59) (Down from $230) Acer Nitro XZ270 Gaming Monitor, $180 (Down from $330) This Week’s Best Amazon Spring Cleaning and Home Organization Deals Amazon

Spring is well underway. That means it’s time to get down to spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean and refresh your home. All spring cleaning essentials, including closet organizers, smart vacuums, and storage shelves, are available on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (down from $274) Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $240 (down from $350) Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum, $110 after coupon (down from $400) Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station, $395 (down from $799) Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, $624 (down from $1,299) Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum, $500 with coupon ( (down from $700) Shark HP201 Air Purifier, $295 (down from $330) Dyson Ball Animal 2, $346 (down from $500) ClosetMaid Cubeicals Organizer (6 Cubes), $61 (down from $86) Furinno Pasir 3 Tier Open Shelf Bookshelf, $27 (down from $31) luggage is currently on sale at Amazon for 41% off.

Planning a spring break adventure? Visit Amazon to save big on new luggage and get discounts on travel essentials. Now you can save on Delcie Paris luggage, American Tourister bags and other must-haves.

American Tourister Amazon/American Tourister Mickey Mouse Luggage

If your spring break trip is the most magical place on earth, you need to check out this 21-inch Mickey Mouse suitcase from American Tourister.

Disney Hotel Essentials is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. One reviewer said:

American Tourister 21 Inch Mickey Mouse Suitcase, $97 (down from $200)

This Week’s Best Home and Kitchen Deals at Amazon Keurig Via Amazon

Refresh your kitchen and bedding this spring. Check out these Amazon deals on top-notch home and patio essentials.

Best health and fitness deals on Amazon this week Amazon

Get fit this spring with Amazon. There are all kinds of great exercise equipment on the market today.

