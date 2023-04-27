Bringing Diversity to Innovation – 2023 Edison Awards Recognize Louis Latimer Fellow





The 36th Annual Edison Awards recently landed in Fort Myers. It’s an annual celebration of the innovations, collaborations and ideas that often revolutionize the way we live and work.

Hundreds of the world’s top innovators gathered in Fort Myers to celebrate excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation.

Founded in 1987, the Edison Awards have recognized the world’s most innovative products and business leaders.

Program organizers recently launched the Louis Latimer Fellowship to recognize, nurture and celebrate black innovators who are often overlooked.

Jon Cropper recognized the need to develop a program designed to help underrepresented people in the technology and innovation industry.

We must find creative ways to celebrate the diversity of our innovation ecosystem. And that was exactly how his second year Louis Latimer program was born.

The fellowship is named after inventor Louis Latimer, who worked with Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and others in the post-Civil War era. Latimer contributed to the development of Edison’s light bulb and Alexander his Graham his bell telephone.

Dr. Lisa Dyson is one of six Fellows.

Innovation is challenging, takes time and effort, and involves many people. And it’s great to have an event focused on celebrating the hard work that ultimately led to something that actually works.

Soton Rosanwo, founder and CEO of Centinel, a startup focused on insurance solutions, and fellow of Lewis Latimer, shares what she believes are the keys to successful innovation. increase.

Having a firm mind is based on human-tested human needs. And it brings process, efficiency and operations that sets it apart from the rest.

Dr. D. Fox Harrell is a Professor and Latimer Fellow at MIT, Massachusetts. He enjoys seeing the diversity of innovation.

I think the Latimer Fellowship represents progress in people seeing diversity and innovation as interconnected.

Other 2023 Lewis Latimer Fellows include Jackel Amanconnor Horton, Ian Randall, and Shameik Moore.

The Louis Latimer Fellowship Program runs for one year.

