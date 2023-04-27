Google cuts 350 affordable units from Mountain View’s North Bayshore project.news





Google recently reduced the number of affordable homes it builds in the Mountain Views North Bayshore area by 25%. That’s 350 fewer units than the tech company promised in past iterations of its plans.

But from Mayor Allison Hicks’ perspective, the changes Google has made to the Mountain View project sometimes pale in comparison to what other cities are competing for. Google has postponed or even withdrawn the entire project.

Hicks said he thinks what’s going on here has to be put into perspective.

Since the project was first introduced in early 2021, Google has touted its vision of reserving 20% ​​of proposed housing for low- and middle-income residents. Of the 7,000 homes slated for the North Bay Shore masterplan, Google has set a goal of making 1,400 of his homes affordable.

Projects like Google, included in the city’s North Bayshore Precise Plan, should make 15% to 20% of their units affordable. According to precise plans, projects have the option of dedicating land to the city to cover the 15% requirement rather than building those units themselves.

That’s exactly what Google chose. The plan was for the company to give the city about seven acres of land. It will then be responsible for building 1,050 affordable units, exactly 15% of the 7,000 units expected to come out of this project. .

Mayor Hicks said he believes Google’s land dedication is a mutually beneficial situation.

Hicks said we work closely with the city’s residents, so we like that the city has more control over what happens to it.

In addition to the land dedication, in all iterations of the master plan released between September 2021 and December 2022, the tech company will distribute 350 affordable homes across its market-priced buildings. He said he intended to exceed the minimum requirements by distributing them. called a containment unit.

In Google’s latest version of the project plan, which was submitted to the city in mid-March and made public earlier this month, the company pledged to provide land to the city to meet its 15 percent affordable housing obligation. continued. However, the new plan makes no mention of 350 containment units.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that these units have been removed from the offer and will instead be market priced units. This will result in a 25% reduction in affordable housing coming out of the project. The spokesperson believes the current environment is responsible for the change, but didn’t elaborate on what that means.

Mountain View officials say it’s the city’s understanding that Google couldn’t make the numbers work given all the other commitments on the project, which is affecting its economic viability. It means that

This change does not affect housing elements in recently passed cities. City officials estimate how many affordable homes will come online in the next eight-year cycle because they don’t have to meet the 15% minimum requirement, according to an approved draft recently submitted to the state. In doing so, we conservatively did not include the 350 inclusive units. , in draft status.

A change in its commitment to affordable housing will have a significant impact on how Google’s North Bayshore Master Plan will affect student enrollment in Mountain View’s public schools. School officials have asked the city and Google to provide more resources, whether financial or land, to ensure the space and resources to accommodate the surge in enrollment.

A draft environmental impact report released late last year predicted that the North Bayshore Master Plan would add 1,471 elementary and middle school students and 700 high school students. After Google cut the number of affordable units offered by the North Bay Shore Plan, the final environmental impact report adjusted the projected number of incoming freshmen to his 1,321 additional primary and secondary school students and 607 high school students. it was done.

Affordable units with two to three bedrooms can attract more students, according to Lenka Wright, the city’s chief communications officer. Therefore, a decrease in the number of affordable units resulted in a decrease in the number of students generated.

A final environmental impact report isn’t expected to be submitted to the Mountain View City Council until June, so council members didn’t have the opportunity to dive into the changes as a group. Mayor Hicks said the economic downturn had a definite impact on development.

All-inclusive units are, of course, preferable, but at the same time, there are probably about 7,000 homes in the North Bayshore, and Google has hundreds of sites for affordable housing (in the city). I think you need to be aware of what you are offering. Hicks said it was really necessary.

She also mentioned other Google projects that were much more curtailed. In the city of Kirkland, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, Google had purchased a large amount of land and was slated to become the technical center of its urban development plans, but GeekWire says that vision was shattered when Google abruptly pulled out of the project. reported that only January.

Closer to home, San Jose Spotlight reported on April 25th that a major Google development delay in downtown San Jose has left the city in limbo.

It’s not just Mountain View that (Google) is changing its development plans, it’s nationwide, Hicks said.

Mountain View has been much less impacted than many of the cities we’ve worked with,” she said.

