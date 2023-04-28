Blackcurrant: An Online Marketplace for Alternative Fuels





Released on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Blackcurrant is the first cohort of startups in data science and AI accelerator Transform, looking to accelerate its aggressive growth strategy and take advantage of federal funding opportunities.

During the December 2021 trip, the idea of ​​Blackcurrant, an online business-to-business marketplace for buying and selling hydrogen, began to take shape for neighbors and future co-founders Akshay Thakur and Yaroslav Kharkov.

Thakur, now a student at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and CEO of the company, said we were on the beach with a notebook sketching out the problem we wanted to solve. We identified a sea of ​​many challenges and opportunities and began narrowing down to those that seemed most important, relevant, and most likely to work today. is what we are aiming for.

With a background in electrical engineering, Thakur gained experience in Amazon’s hydrogen space and led the adoption of alternative fuel sources. Kharkov, Blackcurrant’s chief technology officer, has a PhD in quantum physics and is currently working on quantum computing and machine learning at Amazon.

According to Thakur, the current process is inefficient and cumbersome, focusing on buying and selling hydrogen, which is an obstacle to wider adoption of this clean fuel. A buyer sends a request for proposal (RFP) to a supplier. Suppliers should review and select this before negotiating contracts. It may take him as long as seven months to complete this.

For blackcurrants, this process takes just two months. They do this by using advanced machine learning to provide consumers with market data on hydrogen products and automating many of the manual processes involved in trading. The founders plan to further streamline the process with the goal of reducing transaction times to just one day.

Kharkov said they are working towards a platform that offers automated onboarding and payment processing within the platform. These factors make the process even more streamlined and manageable in his day.

The platform also offers carbon intensity tracking on each trade. This will give companies information on how this deal will impact their net zero carbon targets and what credits they are eligible to receive through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Great times for hydrogen

With this law, the U.S. government will put about $8 billion into hydrogen fuel. This includes $7 billion allocated to the Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Program. The program will create 6 to 10 regional clean hydrogen hubs connecting producers, consumers and regional connectivity infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen as clean energy.

Thakur and Kharkov have embarked on an aggressive growth strategy for Blackcurrant, which is part of two hubs vying for federal funding, to capitalize on the opportunities provided by the legislation.

Thakur said he thought he had time to develop his business over the next few years as the market grew, but the government’s actions show that hydrogen is now important. And with only 6-10 hubs being funded, it really is a winner-takes-all. For us, that means we need to raise capital, secure resources, and support the market quickly.

The founders see Transform, the data science and AI accelerator at The Polsky Center and partnering with the UChicago Data Science Institute, as a stepping stone in their pursuit of growth.

The program will not only help us identify growth obstacles to address first, but also provide guidance on short-term funding to move on to the next phase, Thakur said. I’m here.

I would also like to add that we are thrilled with the guidance provided to us from a technical perspective.

The company has already seen success in its early growth efforts. In 2022, he placed second at The Polsky Centers Edward L. Kaplan, ’71, New Venture Challenge (NVC). That same year, he came in third at the NVC Moonshot Awards, which honor technology companies that provide innovative solutions to global challenges.

This win was a big one for us, Thakur said. When you’re building a business, you’re getting too close to it and constantly having questions in your head. Our success has helped validate that the products on offer can make an impact.

Looking to the future, the founders plan to steadily grow Blackcurrant into a hydrogen market serving the world. After expanding across North America, we plan to expand into Europe and the Middle East. Ultimately, we hope to reach Africa and India, Thakur’s home country and inspiration for the company.

I grew up in an area with little electricity and often had no lights to do my schoolwork in the evenings, Thakur said. I want the blackcurrant to have an impact on my home country and ensure that the country has access to renewable energy regardless of its level of development.

Blackcurrant is one of three startups selected for the first cohort of the Transform accelerator.

>>Transform cohort 2 applications will begin on April 17, 2023.

Article by Devon McPhee, freelance writer and editor and owner of DM Editorial Services, LLC. Devon has over 20 years of experience covering business, science and technology, health and medicine, and higher education.

