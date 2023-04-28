Both Google and Microsoft tout AI advances to improve search





Defiance ETF CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski provides insight into Microsoft’s bottom line and the impact of AI on ‘making money’.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. focused on artificial intelligence on their recent earnings calls, and their CEOs touted their success in online search.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corp., said that since the launch of the new Bing and Microsoft Edge, Bing has more than 100 million daily active users, and the Bing mobile app He said the number of installs has quadrupled since launch.

Bing is gaining market share in the US, and Nadella added that engagement with Bing and Edge will increase as people use new AI-powered features.

“Towards a future where chat is the new way for people to find information, consumers are turning business models and modalities into reality with Azure-powered chat entry points across Bing, Edge, Windows, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. ,” explained Nadella. “We look forward to continuing this journey in the process of a generational shift in the largest software category, search.”

John Legend calls for regulation of AI-generated music

The chairman said Microsoft is committed to “leading the AI ​​platform wave and making investments to support it.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is shown in an interview on March 15, 2023. (Chona Kasinger / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bloomberg reported last quarter that Google’s search business appeared to be weathering growing competitive threats and a greater recession in the digital advertising market. The company’s revenue from search and related businesses increased to about $40.4 billion in the period ending March 31, according to the outlet.

Long the leader in search engines, Google had to discuss its competitors’ recent advances in its conference call.

“So what do you think of Alphabet’s ability to maintain unit economics with these partnerships in light of Microsoft’s ambitions to grow its share of paid search?” asked Barclays analyst Ross Sandler. rice field.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. turned their attention to artificial intelligence on their recent earnings calls, with their CEOs touting their performance in online search. (Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

“Look, I think those dynamics have always existed. It’s important to remember. For as long as I can remember, we’ve always been in a competitive environment on these deals. Thanks to the partnership deal. This allowed us to build the best product possible, with a focus on delivering value to our users first and foremost,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google. .

He said partners ultimately chose Google “because that’s what users want.”

“And that’s always helped search become ubiquitous,” Pichai said. “So I think it all starts with making sure we keep innovating and improving search and making sure we’re leading there. And we can continue to do that.”

Google executives said their investments in AI have established the company and urged investors to trust the company’s history.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking at an event in New Delhi on December 19, 2022. (Sajjad Hussain / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pichai said the process going forward will be guided by data and years of experience, and will continue to incorporate advances in generative AI to improve search.

When asked by Justin Post, managing director of Merrill Lynch, “First of all, we’ve gone through so many changes in search over the years.” As we’ve evolved, I think we’ve always had a strong, grounded approach to how we evolve our advertising, and we do it in a meaningful way that delivers value to our users.”

“Advertisers want to reach users, so I think all of these dynamics that have served us for a long time are still there. ,” Pichai said. “And we are confident that we will continue to drive innovation here, just as we have in the past.”

