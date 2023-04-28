Leak reveals all Google Pixel 7a specs





If the rumors of the past few months are to be believed, the Google Pixel 7a will launch at Google I/O 2023 on May 10th. But as usual, the leak has already spilled most of the beans, and the latest dump of information gives us a glimpse of all the specs of the phone. We’ve revealed battery and display details, as well as hardware specs.

A leaker and 91mobiles have listed the Pixel 7a specs in detail. We already knew that the Pixel 7a was supposed to come with Tensor G2, Google’s custom silicon that is also found in the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and Brar says this includes his It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, confirming previous leaks. Also, the Pixel 7a’s screen refresh rate was known to be 90Hz, but we got an accurate measurement. It should be a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED panel.

On the camera front, we’re looking at a 64MP camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide. This would be a significant upgrade over his current 12MP camera on the Pixel 6a. Additionally, he will also have to get facial recognition on the Pixel 7a, a feature previously reserved for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which was also revealed earlier.

Another cool feature that has trickled down from flagship phones is wireless charging, but there are no hard numbers on how fast this will be. It is supposed to have a 4,400mAh battery. This is a slight improvement over the 18W the Pixel 6a supports.

This leak further confirms the pricing we’ve seen before, with the Pixel 7a being priced at $500, making it $50 more than its predecessor. That’s not much on paper, but this blurs the line even more to the Pixel 7. It’s regularly available at discounted prices to cost slightly more than the new Pixel 7a.

Yogesh Brar and 91mobiles’ claims are further supported by MySmartPrice, which posted leaked marketing materials on its website. These highlight some of the Pixel 7a’s new features, including wireless charging, Tensor G2, and a 64MP primary camera.

With these Pixel 7a leaks out of the way, there’s only a little bit left for Google to reveal during Google I/O when it comes to budget offerings. The leaks we saw on Apple didn’t reveal much about the new software tricks the phone might be hiding (apart from Face Unlock). It will be interesting to see what other Pixel 7 features, such as Photo Unblur, make it to his Pixel 7a. Possibly, Google will introduce new features that have never been seen before with the release of this smartphone.

In the meantime, you might be interested in getting a regular Pixel 7 at a discounted price. The Pixel 7a has an estimated launch price of $500.

