Get ready for Google I/O





Posted by Timothy Jordan, Director, Developer Relations & Open Source

Only a few days left until I/O. We are very excited to share the latest in Google developer products, solutions and technologies. From keynotes to tech sessions to hands-on his workshops, these announcements are designed to help you build smarter and ship faster.

Here are some helpful tips for getting the most out of your online experience.

Start creating your personal I/O agenda

Now you can save Google and developer keynotes to your calendar, explore the program and preview the content. Here are some notable examples from this year.

What’s new for Android

Get the latest Android development news: Android 14, form factors, Jetpack + Compose libraries, Android Studio, performance.

What’s new on the web

Explore new features and APIs that are stable across browsers for the web platform this year.

What’s New in Generative AI

Discover a new suite of tools that make it easier for developers to leverage and build on Google’s massive language models.

What’s new in Google Cloud

See how Google Cloud and generative AI can help you develop faster and more efficiently.

For the best experience, create or connect a developer profile, save your content to My I/O, and schedule your personal appointments. With over 200 sessions and other learning materials, there’s a lot to cover.

This year, we introduced a development focus filter to help you navigate your content faster across mobile, web, AI, and cloud technologies. You can also browse content by topic, type, or experience level so you can find what interests you more quickly.

connect with the community

After the keynote, talk to Google experts and other developers online in the I/O Adventure chat. Here you can ask questions about new releases and learn best practices from our global developer community.

If you’re craving community right now, visit our community page to meet like-minded people in your area or find and join a watch party.

We hope you find these updates helpful. Can’t wait to connect online in May!

