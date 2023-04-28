Google plans to add end-to-end encryption to Authenticator





Google Authenticator finally gets end-to-end encryption. After a security researcher criticized the company for not including it in his Authenticators account sync update, Google Products his manager Christiaan Brand responded on his Twitter that the company has plans to offer E2EE in the future. .

At this point, we believe the current product strikes the right balance for most users and offers significant advantages over offline use, writes Brand. It remains an alternative for those who prefer to manage their backup strategy themselves.

Earlier this week, Google Authenticator finally started giving users the option to sync two-factor authentication codes with their Google accounts. This makes signing into your account on new devices much easier.

While this is a welcome change, it also raises security concerns because if a hacker breaks into someone’s Google account, they can potentially gain access to a pile of other accounts as a result. If this feature supports E2EE, hackers and other third parties, including Google, will not be able to see this information.

Security researcher Mysk highlighted some of these risks in a Twitter post, noting that all 2FA secrets would be compromised in the event of a data breach or if someone accessed your Google account. Did. They added that Google may use the information linked to your account to serve personalized ads, and advised users not to use the sync feature until it supports E2EE.

Brand counters the criticism, saying that while Google encrypts data in transit and at rest across its products, including Google Authenticator, E2EE allows users to be locked out without restoring their data. Said it would be a sacrifice. There’s no timeline yet for when Google will actually introduce his E2EE into his Authenticator’s new account sync feature, but users will have the option to use this feature without his E2EE or use Google Authenticator offline. You are left with the option to continue.

