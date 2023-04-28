



Less than hours after Snapchat rolled out its My AI chatbot to all users last week, Lindsey Lee, a mom from East Prairie, Missouri, told her 13-year-old daughter to stay away from the feature. I was.

“This is a temporary solution until I have a better understanding of it and can set healthy boundaries and guidelines,” said Lee, who works for a software company. She worries about how My AI will appear on her Snapchat to younger users like her daughter.

This functionality is powered by the viral AI chatbot tool ChatGPT, which, like ChatGPT, can offer recommendations, answer questions, and have conversations with users. However, Snapchat’s version has some important differences. Users can customize the name of their chatbot, design a custom Bitmoji avatar of her, and bring it into conversations with their friends.

The net effect is that a conversation with a Snapchat chatbot may feel less transactional than visiting the ChatGPT website. .

“I don’t think I’m prepared to teach my own kids how to emotionally distinguish between humans and machines when they look essentially alike,” Lee said. “I think there’s a really clear line [Snapchat] crossing. “

The new tool is not just for parents, it’s bombarding apps with bad reviews in app stores, privacy concerns, “creepy” interactions, and criticism on social media for the inability to remove this feature from the app. It has also received backlash from some Snapchatters. No chat feed unless you pay for a premium subscription.

While some may see value in the tool, mixed reactions suggest the risks companies face as they roll out new generative AI technologies into their products.

Snapchat was an early launch partner when OpenAI opened up access to ChatGPT to third-party businesses. Snapchat has made families and legislators think almost overnight of a problem that might have seemed theoretical just a few months ago.

In a letter to the CEOs of Snap and other tech companies just weeks after My AI was released to Snap’s subscription customers last month, Democratic Sen. expressed concern about the dialogue. In particular, he cited reports that he could suggest to children on how to lie to their parents.

“These examples are problematic for any social media platform, but they are particularly troublesome for Snapchat, which is used by nearly 60% of American teens,” Bennet wrote. “Snap admits My AI is ‘’, but has nonetheless rushed to enroll American children and adolescents in a social experiment.”

In a blog post last week, the company said:

user backlash

Since its official launch, Snapchat users have expressed concerns. One user called his interaction “terrifying” after he lied about not knowing where the user was. He said he did it.

In another TikTok video with over 1.5 million views, a user named Ariel recorded a song about what it’s like to be a chatbot, with an intro, chorus and piano chords written by My AI. Did. When he sent the recorded song back, the chatbot denied his involvement by replying, “Sorry, as an AI language model, I don’t write songs.” Ariel called the exchange “creepy”.

Other users shared their concerns about how the tool understands, interacts with, and collects information from photos. “I took a picture…and it said ‘nice shoes’ and asked who was who [were] In pictures,” the Snapchat user wrote on Facebook.

Snapchat told CNN that it continues to improve My AI based on community feedback and is working to establish more guardrails to keep users safe. The company also says that, like other tools, users don’t have to interact with My AI if they don’t want to.

However, My AI cannot be removed from your chat feed unless you subscribe to our premium monthly service, Snapchat+. Some of her teens say she chose to pay her $3.99 Snapchat+ fee to turn off the tool before immediately canceling the service.

However, not all users dislike this feature.

One user wrote on Facebook that he asked My AI to help him with his homework. “It gets all questions right.” Another said she relies on it for comfort and advice. “I love my little pockets, dear friend!” rice field. “Can change bit characters Surprisingly, it offers really great advice for some real-life situations. …I love the support it gives. “

Early calculations of how teenagers use chatbots

ChatGPT, trained on vast amounts of online data, has previously been accused of spreading inaccurate information, responding to users in ways deemed inappropriate, and allowing students to cheat. . But Snapchat’s integration of this tool risks exacerbating some of these issues and adding new ones.

Alexandra Hamlett, a clinical psychologist in New York City, said the parents of some of her patients have expressed concerns about how their teens can manipulate Snapchat tools. There are also chatbots offering advice and concerns about mental health. This is because AI tools may reinforce someone’s confirmation bias, making it easier for users to seek out interactions that confirm their own unhelpful beliefs.

“If teens are in a negative mood and don’t have a desire to feel better, they may seek out conversations with chatbots that they know will make them feel worse,” she said. rice field. “Even though teens know they are really talking to bots, they can undermine their sense of values ​​over time. Emotional states of mind make individuals think this kind of logic. You won’t be able to do that.”

For now, it’s up to parents to start meaningful conversations with their teens about best practices for communicating with AI. Especially since the tools are starting to appear in more popular apps and services.

Sinead Bovell, founder of WAYE, a tech-savvy startup that helps prepare young people for the future, says parents need to make it clear that “chatbots are not your friend.” said.

“They are not your therapist or your trusted advisor.

“From a user design standpoint, chatbots live in the same corner of Snapchat, but parents should now talk to their kids about not sharing anything personal with chatbots.”

She added that federal regulations requiring companies to adhere to specific protocols are also necessary to keep up with the rapid pace of AI advancement.

