Farmers hope new bill makes high-tech farming more accessible : NPR





The use of precision technology in agriculture is gaining popularity, but high costs and connectivity issues are barriers to implementation. Farmers are now asking Congress for help.

Melissa Bullock, host:

Precision agriculture helps farmers use fewer resources and get better results. It requires large amounts of data and cutting-edge technology to function. However, high-tech equipment is expensive and connecting to existing equipment is not always easy. Some farmers are hoping legislators can help them with the Farm Bill, which was put into the minutes in Washington this year, reports Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting.

STEPHEN FOWLER, BYLINE: Lee Nunn has the first tractor his grandfather bought on his farm about an hour east of Atlanta.

(engine rumble)

FOWLER: And it’s still going like a dream.

Lee Nan: This was the first model of tractor at that time. I think it was 1968, and in 1968 it had an automatic cigarette lighter.

FOWLER: But a few rows down is what Nan is driving today.

(engine crackling)

FOWLER: Heated seats, air conditioning, and a cigarette lighter are not included, but this new behemoth is equipped with cutting-edge technology. Eric Elsner of the University of Georgia says it comes from a growing field of agriculture that blends innovation with good old farming.

ERIC ELSNER: Precision agriculture in its broadest sense is a system that allows a set of plants to deliver exactly what they need, when they need it. Nothing more, nothing less.

FOWLER: Practically for Lee Nunn, this means that GPS guides the steering of the tractor and has sensors that send data to the equipment the tractor pulls to the cloud and to the palm of his hand.

NUNN: Record everything: speed, direction, type of seed planned, number of seeds planted per acre per foot, seed depth.

FOWLER: Nunn has been using technology for 10 years on 1,500 acres of land.

NUNN: Satellites and GPS, like cars and things, weren’t as accurate as they are today. His GPS accuracy is one of the things that amazes me. This tractor can drive itself within an inch on the same line year after year.

FOWLER: But he said there are barriers to wider adoption. If you can afford expensive equipment, broadband can be erratic and data access can be difficult. And given the speed of the internet, these farming innovations don’t always work well across different machines and brands—like trying to charge an Android phone using an Apple cord. In agriculture, you have a green tractor from one company and want to add a red plow from another company. Nan says he can’t actually get it to work without having a third party help him connect.

NUNN: Honestly, it’s just another additional cost, another headache, another additional electrical equipment, just a piece of agricultural equipment. So what we would like to see is some kind of standard for all these different equipment manufacturers to work together seamlessly.

FOWLER: That’s what lawmakers on both sides agree on. They are also pushing grants to make precision farming technology more affordable. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Republican Senator John Toon of South Dakota are introducing legislation to create standards for precision farming. There are also incentives for companies to make green tractors and red plows work together more effectively. Both farmers and legislators hope the law will be included in the Comprehensive Farm Bill later this year. NPR News is represented by Stephen Fowler of Madison, Georgia.

(Coffee and Candy Song Soundbite, “LOTS OF FUN”)

Copyright © 2023 NPR. all rights reserved. For more information, visit his website’s Terms of Use and Permissions page at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are produced by NPR contractors on a rush deadline. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recordings of NPR’s shows are audio recordings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/27/1172584406/farmers-are-hoping-to-make-high-tech-agriculture-more-accessible-with-new-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos