



Designer of World’s First True Wireless TV Also Wins Bronze Stevie Award in Startup of the Year Category

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In-home entertainment startup Displace has been named Gold Stevie for Most Innovative Tech Company in the 21st Annual Stevie American Up to 100 Employees Annual category. Awarded. Business of the Day Awards. Additionally, Displace won the Bronze Stevie award in the Startup of the Year Consumer Products Industries category.

Displace is the world’s first true wireless TV designer and manufacturer. Displace TV solves many of the common problems associated with flat screen TVs. Flat screen TVs are cumbersome, cumbersome to install, messy wiring, and use outdated remote controls.

“We continue to innovate and envision a world where people have multiple displays on their walls.” CEO Balaji Krishnan ousted

Displace TV is super lightweight (less than 20 lbs), portable and can be used in combination with multiple Displace TVs to form a TV of any size. The 55″ 4K TV is powered by a unique hot-swappable battery system and uses Displace’s proprietary Active Loop Vacuum technology to easily attach to any surface without the need for a mount. to touch and voice interfaces.

“For more than 20 years, the Stevie Awards have shined a light on industry-changing technology and breakthroughs. We’re especially happy to confirm that the judges of ..believe we have the potential to be famous.Displace continues to innovate, envisioning a world where people have multiple displays on their walls. , effectively creating the next true ambient computing platform, the potential applications are endless.”

The judges of the 2023 Stevie American Business Awards said of Displace:

“Displace’s innovative product concept of a true wireless TV that can be easily placed on any surface using active loop vacuum technology and hand gestures is impressive. The company’s unique hot-swappable battery system, facial recognition, and computer vision technology will be added to the product.Pre-orders from various organizations and positive media coverage at CES show the potential of the product.” “Great submission and incredible product. I am very impressed with these 55” 4K TVs. They are lightweight, portable and easy to fix to any surface with no mounting required. All in all an incredible product and great innovation “It’s great to see a company creating something completely new in an integrated market like TV.” I hide my sexuality.”

The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. Founded in 2002, it honors and provides public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals around the world. In a short time, Stevie has become one of the world’s most coveted prizes. The American Business Awards are open to all organizations operating in the United States and offer a variety of categories to recognize achievement in all aspects of the workplace.

About Displace Founded in 2022, Displace is a home entertainment startup and maker of the first truly wireless TVs that run on hot-swappable batteries, with no wires or ports. Unlike other products on the market, Displace’s 55-inch 4K TV is ultra-lightweight and portable, using the unique Active His Loop Vacuum technology to easily fix to any surface with no mounting required. . Snap multiple Displace 55″ 4K TVs, combine 4 TVs to create a 110″ TV with 8K resolution, or create a giant 220″ TV with 16K resolution for TVs of any size. Correspond. Unlike other TVs, Displace TV can be controlled primarily by hand gestures, making it easy to browse and play content using unique computer vision technology that allows content to move seamlessly from room to room.

