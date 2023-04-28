How is Google CEO Sundar Pichai running?Too Soft, Says Report





By Ankita Garg: Google CEO Sundar Pichai seems to be far too soft-spoken when it comes to leadership and treatment of people at all levels. The turmoil created by the tech company due to its recently announced job cuts seems to reveal some of its internal problems. I didn’t have much authority over the people who were going to be.” This is what Pichai himself told several people inside the company.

Over the past few years, Pichai has reportedly complained to several, including colleagues and advertisers, that he has no control over some executives. For example, he couldn’t get Demis Hassabis, his CEO of DeepMind, his AI arm at Alphabet, to work at Google the way he wanted him to.

Pichai reportedly wanted to prioritize specific projects and share software code with Brain, according to people familiar with the matter. This suggests that Pichai is too soft to hold onto people very well.

The source cited also reported that there had been many problems under Pichai’s leadership, but there was no ad revenue problem, so it didn’t bother before. Due to slow growth, the company announced a 12,000 job cut to save costs.

The report goes on to say that Google’s CEO doesn’t believe in making “major changes” and will launch products with incremental updates. The company had a lethargic culture and Pichai did not manage the organizational structure effectively, the report said. He was also open to the fact that Google had so many employees and didn’t do anything about it.

When Pichai announced layoffs of 12,000 employees globally, he said Google had recently overhired and had to lay off thousands of employees to save costs. clarified. It’s worth noting that Google has taken some other steps to cut costs and started using resources more efficiently.

Recently, the brand was reported to be planning to cut laptops, services and staplers to help employees save more money. , reportedly removed free office snacks such as onion rings. Employees reported seeing cuts to shuttle services, fitness sessions, free snacks, and laundry. It was recently discovered that Google has also reduced cafe hours for its employees.

