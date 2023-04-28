Before and after Mariupol: Updated Google Maps reveals destruction of Ukrainian city | Ukraine





Mariupol endured more than 80 days of brutal and relentless artillery bombardment, and Russian forces determined to capture the port city, leaving most of Mariupol to rubble.

In March 2022, just days into the war, Russian forces cut off electricity, water and gas supplies, forcing residents to melt snow for water and cook outdoors over an open fire. . Mariupol was besieged and the ruthless bombing of the city began.

After maternity wards were shelled and images of bloody pregnant women broadcast around the world, the siege of Mariupol became a symbol of the brutality of the Russian invasion.

The latest satellite imagery from Google Maps has revealed the scale of destruction across large parts of Ukrainian cities and Russia’s efforts to erase evidence of atrocities committed there.

A Google Maps image shows the Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the Russian invasion A Google Maps image from the center of Mariupol

In the weeks following the siege, many residents moved into public shelters as their homes became uninhabitable and routes out of the city were closed. More than 1,000 people were evacuated to the Central Drama Theater, once the center of city life.

As more residents gathered in the basement, someone spelled out the word DETI Children in giant Russian letters in front of the building.

At about 10:00 am on March 16, the Russians bombed the building. About 1,200 people are believed to have been inside. At the time, officials said he had killed 300 people, but the Associated Press said an investigation put the number closer to 600.

Amnesty International condemned the bombing as a clear war crime. By December, Russia began demolishing the remains of the building. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the exiled city’s mayor, said Russia had demolished the remaining theaters to hide war crimes.

A Google Maps image shows the Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the Russian invasion Mariupol’s Drama Theater is the site of one of the war’s deadliest single attacks

In mid-April, all remaining Ukrainian forces guarding the city were ordered to regroup at Azovstal, the city’s giant steel factory. Factory workers and their families also took refuge there, where they were the target of heavy artillery fire for weeks.

After a while, food and water began to run short, and the plight of those displaced in Azokhstal received international attention. On May 1, the United Nations and the Red Cross promoted an agreement to secure the release of civilians. And after two weeks the rest of the force was ordered to surrender.

A total of 2,439 fighters surrendered to Russian forces outside the factory and the city of Mariupol finally fell.

A Google Maps image shows the Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the Russian invasion Thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops were evacuated at Mariupol’s Azokhstal steelworks

The suburbs of Mariupolis have not been spared and the latest images show the extent of the damage to residential areas.

By one estimate, 46% of the city’s buildings were damaged or destroyed during the siege. In this city, which once had more than 400,000 people, according to UN estimates, up to 90% of high-rise buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

A Google Maps image shows the Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the Russian invasion Housing in eastern Mariupol

Andryushchenko estimates that the updated Google satellite imagery was taken on a different date after March 2022. Writing on Telegram, he claims the photos reveal a new mass grave at his Novotroitsky cemetery in the city.

The Associated Press reports that at least 10,000 new graves dot the city and the death toll is estimated at at least 25,000.

A Google Maps image shows the Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the Russian invasion Former officials claim Novotroitsky Cemetery in Mariupol is the site of a new mass grave

In March, Vladimir Putin visited Mariupol for the first time since the war began. Russian media reported that he visited several locations, spoke with residents and was presented with a report on urban reconstruction.

Russian officials say they want to recall some of the hundreds of thousands who have fled. They claim hundreds of apartments have already been rebuilt, but reports from returning former residents say many of the new buildings were hastily constructed and of poor quality.

A Google Maps image shows the Ukrainian city of Mariupol before and after the Russian invasion Destruction of central Mariupol

