Google cracks down on ads for deadly products





Google recently made an important announcement about its dangerous products and services policy.

The update, which is expected to go into effect in July 2023, aims to regulate the advertising of products that may cause serious harm or loss of life.

Let’s see what’s in this update.

overview

Starting July 3, 2023, Google will implement an updated Dangerous Products and Services Policy.

This policy covers the advertising of products that pose a risk to public health and safety.

These products must have a proven risk of causing death or serious harm and must also have a history of consumer advisories or product recalls.

Google’s announcement reads:

“In July 2023, the Google Ads Dangerous Products and Services policy was updated to include imminent, proven, unresolved cases of death or serious physical harm that have been the subject of a consumer advisory or product recall. It will now include ads for at-risk products.The policy update will go into effect on July 3.”

Google has not provided specific examples of what the new policy will limit. I think the company doesn’t want to draw unnecessary attention to potentially deadly products.

Please note that this update only affects ads created after the policy change.

Warning system and account suspension

If an advertiser violates our updated policy, we will not immediately terminate their account.

Instead, the advertiser will be warned at least seven days before the action is taken.

The warning period allows advertisers to review their ads and ensure they comply with their policies.

To avoid penalties, use this time to evaluate your ads and remove any ads that violate our policies by July 3, 2023.

In summary

Updates to Google’s Dangerous Products and Services Policy are important for responsible advertising and consumer protection.

This policy currently covers advertising for products that pose an imminent danger of death or serious harm and have a history of consumer advisories or product recalls.

Advertisers have until July 3, 2023 to review their ads and remove any that violate our policies to avoid penalties.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Jose Luis Stevens/Shutterstock

