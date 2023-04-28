Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s edX Windfall Funds Bold Vision





Nearly two years ago, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold edX, a pioneer of large open online course providers, to 2U, an online program management company. At the time, many higher education institutions argued that selling edX to for-profit companies undermined their non-profit mission to expand access to learning. And some of edX’s original investors and dues-paying university partners are concerned that 2U won’t get a portion of his $800 million he paid to Harvard and his MIT. I was.

But Harvard and MIT are reimagining the future of learning for people at all stages of life, addressing educational inequalities, and funding nonprofits that continue to advance the next generation of learning experiences and platforms. , celebrated the windfall of the time. (The sale of EdX would have allowed the two institutions to collectively earn ten times his return on his $80 million investment.) fulfilling its promise. The new nonprofit is funded from his edXs sales and aims to improve educational outcomes and employment pathways for underserved students.

The Axim Collaborative aims to be a catalyst for the education ecosystem, Axim CEO Stephanie Khurana wrote in an email to Inside Higher Ed. Today, millions of students seek higher education and jobs with pathways to financial mobility, but they face barriers and need new approaches to realize their aspirations.

Some higher education officials welcomed the news of the new venture with optimism, especially in light of the clear goal of increasing access to universities.

But as in 2021, some are concerned. Harvard and MIT provide few details about their Axim-specific plans. The CEO answered some, but not all, of his Inside Higher Eds questions. At present, some are wondering if this new non-profit is really new, or if it’s just a rebranding of the entity that held the proceeds from the sale of edX.

This comes two years after edX was sold, said Steve Mintz, a history professor at the University of Texas at Austin and blogger at Inside Higher Ed. it’s been a long time. It’s better to have a plan and actual goals from day one.

Big vision, some details

When Harvard and MIT sold edX to 2U, Open edX, the open source platform that powered edX, wasn’t part of the sale. And since edX is a non-profit, according to Harvard his magazine, it couldn’t absorb the cash flowing in as part of its regular wealth. As such, the two institutions redirected funds to a new non-profit, the Center for Reimagining Learning, to maintain ownership of Open edX and launch a successor aimed at fulfilling edX’s original mission.

Axima Hybrid of Access and Influence replaces the Re-Imagine Learning Center. According to the news release, the first phase of this new venture will focus on the completion of degrees and qualifications, and post-graduation employment, to those historically and systematically well-served by the current education and workforce system. We plan to focus on learners who are not The statement does not refer to the second phase and beyond, nor does it provide details on how the first phase is intended to be carried out.

But not everyone sees Axim as the new nonprofit.

The old nonprofit that owned edX sold the edX brand name and assets to 2U and kept the money, according to the online learning space, which previously evaluated the 2U-edX deal. Dhawal Shah, founder of course portal Class Central, said.Then they rebranded [what remained] As [the Center for Reimagining Learning], now Axim Collaborative. It’s not a new nonprofit, it’s just a press release.

Shah has many questions for Axim’s leadership, including: What’s next for Open edX? How much money is left from selling edXs?

Axim declined to provide a spokesperson for a brief interview, and Harvard and MIT declined requests to discuss the new venture. But Khurana, who previously served as managing his partner and COO of the venture charity Draper His Richards His Kaplan Foundation, responded to questions via email.

We are a collaborative effort with our partners, writes Khurana. to share learnings and insights in a way that expands the field. Axim looks forward to partnering with less resourced institutions where next-level digital and hands-on innovation can help students overcome barriers to success, she added. rice field.

Khurana said Axim is soliciting work ideas from university partners and plans to develop relationships with community agencies, organizations and sector leaders that Axim seeks to support. rice field. We are beginning to focus on US-based projects and expect to incorporate what we have learned from our global efforts.

Khurana declined to answer questions about when the public would expect specific details beyond vision, such as when learners would engage with or benefit from Axim’s work. . She also declined to provide specific examples of whether and how Axim would benefit from lessons she may have learned on her edX.

The Axim Collaborative website has 510 words about this new venture. Most of those words (400) are devoted to the names, titles and biographies of Khurana and his eight members of the organization’s council. Four of her board members are from his MIT, three are from Harvard, and one is from the business sector, former edX board member. The balance of board members who are affiliated with funding agencies and those who are not is also an option. In contrast, for example, Ford Motor Company, where he is the only director with a professional title, The Ford Foundation requires that a majority of its directors be independent. Similarly, the Gates Foundation says its board works well with adding independent voices to help shape its future work.

According to an article in Harvard Magazine, the new venture will, at least initially, focus on two- and four-year degree programs as well as non-degree credentials and certificates. The effort will also focus on U.S.-based, low-income, first-generation, and underserved minority learners who are underserved by traditional colleges, universities, and workforce systems. Preference will be given to learners who

unanswered question

Mintz was the administrator when UT Austin became a founding partner of the edX consortium. In that role, he invested his $5 million in edX on behalf of Texas. However, he was disappointed that Harvard and his MIT did not share the proceeds with their partners.

Their return on investment is $800 million on $80 million, which is a very good return, Mintz said. Investing $5 million and getting no return is not a very good return. Well, Mintz is worried again.

There’s a lot you can do with $800 million, Mintz said. This is more money than edX has ever had.But what are the strategies and goals? No clue [edX] It’s been the center of my life for 5 years, so I’m very worried about money being wasted because it’s important to me.

But some are optimistic about Axim, especially given the potential for higher education to address inequalities.

Nelson Baker, dean of professional education at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said edX was another institution affiliated with edX when it was owned by MIT and Harvard. They said they were going to create an edX, and they did. It has served approximately 40 million people to date.That’s pretty big evidence, they’re just beginning to form. [Axim]Give them a chance.

Still others point to how long it’s been since Harvard and MIT sold edX.

Two years ago they said vague things, Shah said. Now, two years later, they are vague as well.

When MIT and Harvard announced their intention to donate the proceeds of edX to nonprofits working to tackle educational injustice, they said they would use artificial intelligence to enable personalized learning that accommodates and adapts to individual styles and needs. We emphasized our intention to do so through exploring ways to apply Learner.

However, Axim’s announcement didn’t mention using artificial intelligence to advance toward its goals. Shah found the omission unusual given the recent rise of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence applications.

If you have a lot of money to start a tech research center, you’d expect AI, Shah said.but they went away [mentioning] specific technology. In some ways, it was even more ambiguous than last time.

