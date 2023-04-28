Microsoft’s big bet on cloud gaming led to deal with Activision falling apart





Microsoft has invested significant capital and time to make cloud gaming a core part of its gaming services.

Peter Summers | Getty Images

When Microsoft announced its offer to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, it was one of the biggest acquisitions in video game history and the biggest deal ever for the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant.

There are many reasons why the US tech giant bought Activision. Activision owns many popular game franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.

Microsoft acquires a host of content to add to Xbox’s gaming division. It also adds a lot of talent to our in-house game studio that helps us develop new games.

But a key component of Microsoft’s bet on gaming’s future is cloud gaming, and when UK regulators opted to block the deal on Wednesday, the company’s multi-billion dollar bid to swallow Activision. It was Cloud Gaming that finally threw the spanner.

What is cloud gaming?

Cloud gaming is a technology that enables people to play games from any internet-connected device, including consoles, PCs, smart TVs, and mobile phones in far-flung data centers.

Traditionally, playing games required dedicated hardware, such as expensive consoles or PCs.

Advances in smartphones have improved things over time, and there are even major studio-quality games that can be played on phones, like Call of Duty Mobile.

But the differentiator that cloud gaming offers is the ability to stream selected titles in real-time from a company’s remote data center, much like Netflix movies and TV shows.

Microsoft has invested significant capital and time to make cloud gaming a core part of its gaming services. The company has added cloud gaming as a free perk to its Xbox Game Pass subscription product, which provides access to dozens of titles for a monthly fee.

Cloud gaming could benefit consumers in developing markets where consoles and PCs are too expensive to own.

Over the years, Microsoft has lost ground to its console rivals, especially Sony. In the previous generation of consoles, Sony won the infamous “console wars” with his PlayStation 4 machine, surpassing Microsoft’s Xbox One in lifetime sales.

It’s pretty much the same for the current generation of consoles, which launched in November 2020. According to the latest quarterly figures, the PS5 has sold 32 million units so far.

Microsoft doesn’t disclose sales numbers in its results, but estimates from video game data website VGC put the Xbox Series X and S consoles at just over 20 million in lifetime sales.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella outlined the company’s vision for cloud gaming and the inclusion of Activision Blizzard in an interview with CNBC’s Tanvir Gill in November.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the games they love on the platforms they play, and that’s our goal,” said Nadella.

“I love consoles, Xbox, PC, mobile. I love xCloud, the streaming service, so I can play on TVs and more.”

“Now Activision is a great partner for us and we want to get all the content and make sure it’s available on all platforms,” he added.

Why CMA is a concern

In a merger review released Wednesday, the CMA said it was concerned that Microsoft’s dominance of cloud gaming could undermine competition in that particular market.

In a press release Wednesday, the CMA said, “Allowing Microsoft to occupy such a strong position at a time when the cloud gaming market is just beginning to grow rapidly will undermine the innovation that is vital to the development of these opportunities. There is a danger of turning

According to regulators, Microsoft has 60-70% of the total cloud gaming market.

Along with other regulators and rivals like Sony, the CMA fears that Microsoft could in the future withhold blockbuster Call of Duty, Warcraft and Diablo titles from other cloud gaming platforms. I’m here.

Call of Duty is Activision Blizzard’s crown jewel, selling millions each year. His Warzone battle royale multiplayer mode alone saw him play over 6 million people in his first 24 hours of release.

This is a very attractive asset for companies like Microsoft. Think of it like Nintendo announcing they are buying Electronic Arts. For $10 a month, it offered a subscription service that let you play all new FIFA soccer games on launch day.

In addition to Xbox, Microsoft also owns Azure, a cloud computing platform used by thousands of businesses for their data storage and computing power needs.

Analyst firm Omdia said in an emailed comment to CNBC, “Microsoft has partnered with third-party cloud gaming providers to bring some ABK titles to their service, but these companies It doesn’t necessarily mean that you have unlimited access to these games by default.”

“Licensing terms, fees and terms for which operators must pay fees will continue to exist and Microsoft will absorb them in a different way as part of the acquisition itself.”

“Microsoft also owns the Azure infrastructure that powers Xbox Cloud Gaming and other third-party cloud services, and pays by the minute with every user served by the Azure backend,” Omdia said. Added.

“This will result in a much larger market for cloud gaming in 10 years, and Microsoft will face lower operating costs than competing services.”

Cloud gaming isn’t perfect

But ultimately, cloud gaming is still in its early stages. A strong internet connection is required for this technology to work well. Otherwise, gamers will face slow performance and lag issues.

Shooters and fighting games are particularly demanding in terms of responsiveness.

It’s worth noting that Google discontinued its cloud gaming service, Google Stadia, in September, just three years after its launch, after struggling to find a suitable product market for the platform.

Cloud gaming is also not a huge market. Data from Omdia shows that cloud-enabled gaming services will bring in $5.1 billion in revenue for him in 2022, less than 15% of his $35 billion in console game sales.

But the CMA’s concern is that it could put pressure on the industry as Microsoft moves toward more mass-market technologies going forward. According to the CMA, cloud gaming revenue will triple in 2022 compared to the previous year.

“What the CMA is doing is taking a positive view of the issue given the concerns about where cloud gaming might land in the future compared to its current small scale,” said Omdia. says Mr.

“Our forecast is that cloud gaming is growing rapidly, with revenues more than doubling by 2026.”

