Slack unveils new collaboration canvas





Slack is rolling out Slack Canvas to enhance real-time collaboration between teams in Slack channels via a new information sharing hub.

With Canvas, your team can spend more time working and less time searching for information.

This happens when organizations are trying to improve productivity while at the same time trying to innovate in response to economic pressures.

The Slack team recently wrote about the Slack canvas: There are more tools and ways to exchange ideas than ever before, but it’s getting harder for teams to manage, find, and share knowledge and team resources.

For work to actually work, you need tools that connect business-critical knowledge with the people who need it.

The Slack Canvas rollout began today. It’s a new surface where teams can create, organize, and share all the information that matters within his productivity platform, Slack.

Canvases provide a place for your team to organize and share information, similar to shared documents and virtual whiteboards.

The information held within the canvas can be in a variety of formats, including files, text, apps, rich media, link expansion, and previews from systems of record such as Salesforce Customer 360.

All information is captured and displayed in one view, regardless of the information format in which it is added.

Users can search the canvas to find the information they need, enabling knowledge management across the organization.

Teams can copy the canvas to a Slack huddle so they can view, discuss, and edit in real time.

Canvas can be combined with the Slack platform, allowing users to add no-code workflows to Canvas. This makes it easier for colleagues to find these automations, and you can include information to add context and explain how to use them.

For example, you can embed an embed button into your canvas to request a new device from your company’s phone or IT department.

Uses of the Slack canvas for teams include tracking action items, recording meeting notes, sharing relevant links and resources, creating channel outlines including FAQs, listing key stakeholders and their responsibilities, and more. I have.

Sales teams can also leverage the Slack canvas to keep colleagues up-to-date and keep reps focused on closing deals.

The team at Slack explains: Sales teams can spin up customer account channels with accompanying canvases that the entire account team can use to align.

This includes links to important files and other canvases such as account subscriptions and executive briefing notes, as well as a curated list of relevant channels that teams should refer to to support their account. increase.

Even opportunity data and usage and spend data from Salesforce Sales Cloud can be automatically incorporated into the canvas.

According to Slack, the Slack canvas has begun rolling out and will be available to all users in the coming months.

Paid subscription customers have access to standalone canvases and canvases within channels and DMs.

Teams using the free version of Slack can use canvas in channels and DMs, but not standalone canvas.

Earlier this month, Slack introduced ChatGPT to give millions of daily users instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance within Slack.

This February, UC Today examined the impact of switching Lyft, one of the world’s largest private transportation and car rental companies, to Slack.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uctoday.com/collaboration/slack-launches-new-collaborative-canvas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos