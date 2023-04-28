Google’s DeepMind-Brain merger: Tech giants regroup for AI battle





Google founder Larry Page persuaded Demis Hassabis to sell his artificial intelligence company DeepMind. The London-based start-up will be shielded from the pressure to make money in order to focus on his one goal of creating computer software that rivals or exceeds human intelligence.

Since the $400 million deal in 2014, Hassabis has fought to keep Pages’ pledge. DeepMind sought independent legal status similar to a non-profit, with an independent governing board overseeing the powerful technology it was trying to build.

But that move came to an end last week when Pages’ successor Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced that DeepMind would merge with Google Brain.

The move means Hassabis will cede the independence DeepMinds has cherished in exchange for greater power and influence over the future of AI. According to Pichai, the newly formed Google DeepMind unit, which he will lead, will be more capable and responsible, with a clear mission to develop general AI systems that can be integrated into new products and services. I’m here.

Google’s reorganization was sparked by the rise of OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed group that launched ChatGPT last November.

With more than 100 million people using ChatGPT as of January, the sudden popularity of ChatGPT has dashed Google’s belief that it had a strong lead in the race to build and commercialize AI.

Microsoft has since announced that it will incorporate tools built with OpenAI across its productivity software. Well-financed rivals from Meta to Alibaba have announced big investments in AI products. Several well-resourced startups, including Tesla and Twitter chief Elon Musk’s early efforts, plan to offer even more competition.

How much influence DeepMind holds… greatly influences how we take responsibility [Google] will be

Google also faces an existential dilemma. Alphabet’s search business, which accounts for the bulk of his $283 billion in annual revenue in 2022, appears to be under direct threat. A large language model like ChatGPT can respond to queries with a comprehensive written answer instead of a series of links. These tools have the potential to provide millions of users with a route to bypassing online advertising.

In response to the threat, Google has reorganized itself and Hassabis has been put more clearly in charge of the company’s counterattack, according to people familiar with the matter.

To accelerate the search giant’s efforts, Hassabis said his new team will work faster, with greater collaboration and execution, and a willingness to focus on achieving maximum impact. I said we need to simplify the way decisions are made.

To take on OpenAI, the newly formed Google DeepMind unit will need to put aside years of rivalry, according to several former Google and DeepMind employees and their collaborators.

Google Brain was also staffed with elite AI researchers, but the two teams had different cultures. According to his four former employees at both organizations, his London-based DeepMind is considered the crown jewel of the company and is largely closed off from the rest of the group, adopting a top-down approach. was hiring.

I often worked on projects in stealth, but it became difficult to do so as Google’s data centers started consuming more computing power. Its mission to solve intelligence was sacred. Employee success was measured by publication in leading scientific journals such as Nature. Three of his people close to DeepMind said its leader focuses on Nobel-level problems, or problems worthy of a Nobel Prize if solved.

California-based Blaine, on the other hand, was more open and less structured. According to multiple former employees, it has contributed significantly to Google’s bottom line over the years. Brains’ output is integrated into search, advertising, translation, and other parts of Google’s business.

Despite these successes, employees say they began to feel aimless.felt the organizational structure [at Brain] One former Google employee said the company didn’t really scale from the start.

Jeff Dean, the company’s long-time AI scientist and acclaimed Brains leader, says he has the skills needed to focus and scale an idea, whether it’s dealing with personnel issues or dropping a failed project. The person said he was reluctant to make strict demands.

If I had to summarize why OpenAI has fewer resources and fewer people than Google, it’s that it provided a clear mission. The brain has lost its way, they added.

Pichai said last week’s changes will allow Dean to focus on research and Hassabis will be responsible for an expanded group of scientists.

The change is likely to cause a lot of disruption and staff turnover, according to people familiar with the merger, but it’s the best way for Google to run a tighter ship and keep up with its competitors. It may be your chance.

Two AI teams are already responsible for major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. DeepMinds contributions include AlphaFold, software that can predict the shape of almost any known protein. Brains include Transformers, the AI ​​technology that underpins a new wave of generative AI products such as ChatGPT and Google’s own chatbot Bard.

Over the past two years, Hassabis has come to embrace the need for greater collaboration with Google, according to people close to the company.

The amount of computational power and investment required to build so-called large-scale language models capable of generating sophisticated and valid texts is growing rapidly. Recruiting AI talent is becoming more and more expensive. Microsoft announced earlier this year that it will invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI over several years to meet these challenges.

The promotion of Hassabis also means that the center of Google’s AI operations will move to London. This is a move with deep meaning.

How much influence DeepMind holds… greatly influences how we take responsibility [Google] Dan Hendrycks, Research Director, Center for AI Safety, said: He argued that DeepMind co-founder Shane Legg has focused on AI safety and risk for his decade-plus, while Google Brain has never had a dedicated safety or coordination team. pointed out. Google said it has hundreds of people working on responsible AI across the company.

People close to the new division said they believed the merger would be beneficial to AI research as a whole. said to be included. These are similar to his GPT-4, which powers part of Microsoft’s Bing search engine, and his LamDA, Google’s model for powering the Bard chatbot.

However, it is not yet clear how the restructuring will lead to a more ambitious commercial offering, the people said. After all, DeepMind never actively advocated the need to make money from its work. Those close to Hassabis say he understands it’s time for a change.

Demis is very practical and very competitive, said a former DeepMind employee. He’s… ideological when it comes to vision, but he wants to be at the forefront of this. He is not anti-commercial. This was the best way for him otherwise he would not have agreed.

