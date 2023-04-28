How PL 2630 Makes The Internet Worse





Google provides reliable information and products to the Brazilian people, combats the spread of misinformation, removes illegal content when it becomes aware, and continues dialogue with different sectors of society concerned with these issues. I am working every day to do so. This is why we strongly support the purpose of Bill 2630/2020, better known as Fake News PL. However, we are very concerned about the unintended consequences for the country if the current text is approved without further discussion.

The House of Representatives approved an urgent request for legislation this Tuesday, so it’s imperative that everyone understands the impact this proposal will have on their daily lives. In addition to disagreeing with how other countries deal with these issues, we believe that PL 2630 will change the Internet for the worse, fostering innovation, freedom of expression, and creating economic opportunity for all. I am seriously concerned about limiting it. Brazilian.

Please use the hashtag #MaisDebatePL2630 to gather more information on this matter and help bring it to the attention of MPs in parliament. Below, we detail concerns that may affect how we use the Internet today.

The current text of Bill 26301) will protect those who create false information

PL 2630 restricts the application of the platform’s policies and terms of use, including to certain public interest accounts, and protects the removal of content created for journalistic purposes by companies incorporated in Brazil, thereby preventing people who create disinformation. will work in favor of In fact, the text masquerades as journalism because it doesn’t distinguish between news producers, but it’s necessary to keep problematic content in the product created by a company that specializes in creating misleading information. there is.

Other devices on the bill go even further by requiring platforms to pay for the same content. We are talking about the publishers or creators of controversial content that distorted the facts about vaccine efficacy during the COVID-19 pandemic or challenged the integrity of the 2022 Brazilian elections.

There is no doubt that journalism is essential to providing people with quality information. Together with the companies, associations and professionals in the journalism ecosystem that work in partnership with Google, we can further contribute to providing quality news in Brazil. PL 2630 was supposed to support and encourage these efforts, but the current proposal could have the opposite effect. Services such as Google News and Search itself would require significant changes, which could even limit the quality of information available to users in Brazil.

2) jeopardize access to and free distribution of content on the Internet;

An essential feature of the digital world is that everyone can use the Internet to store and share content such as photos, videos and texts. Displaying or distributing these contents on online platforms requires a copyright license from the creators. For example, by uploading your video to YouTube, you give Google a copyright license to host your video and allow others to watch it.

PL 2630 prohibits these types of licenses in two ways. One is to require that all copyright licenses for the platform be granted by a collective rights management entity. This means that authors and rightsholders can no longer decide for themselves how their works are licensed or distributed.

Another way is to enforce payment for all copyright licenses. In this sense, platforms can no longer offer free hosting services or content sharing without paying creators who want to use their products. This means that it may no longer be financially viable for the platform to offer free services.

3) Giving government agencies broad powers to decide what Brazilians can see on the Internet

PL 2630 jeopardizes the free flow of information on the Web by providing for the creation of an autonomous governmental regulatory body with the ability to monitor and regulate the Internet. According to the proposal, the organization would have broad powers to restrict the content available to Brazilians, with a low level of oversight that could be abused.

Additionally, according to the text, this organization can enact security protocols and force platforms to delegate control of product rules, terms of use, processes, and characteristics to regulatory agencies without effective checks and controls. . During this period, the authorities’ requests may include sensitive user data, which may violate the privacy of people in Brazil and companies that use our products. The sort of control that seriously compromises the free flow of information that exists today and makes the Internet a space for voices to emerge.

This entity also holds technology companies accountable for damage caused by third-party content by establishing security protocols. This means a temporary suspension of the Internet Civil Rights Framework. In practice, this model creates an incentive for platforms such as YouTube that host user content to employ excessive moderation, leading to more takedowns and the expression of thousands of creators who want to voice their opinions in a legitimate way. would impair the freedom of .

4) poses a serious threat to freedom of expression;

The current Proposal contains several provisions that determine the precautionary duty of care to be exercised by the Platform, primarily with respect to content deemed illegal by the Proposal. If the text goes this way, tech companies will have to filter and moderate content with legal analysis in mind, assuming the functions traditionally performed by the judiciary.

Without Marco Civil da Internet’s protective parameters, and with the new threat of fines, companies will be pushed to remove legitimate speech, resulting in excessive blocking and new forms of censorship.

Given YouTube and Google Search, which already have reporting mechanisms available to users, the current language of PL 2630 creates a system that encourages abuse, allowing malicious people and groups to flood the system with content removal requests. allow you to protection.

The uncertainty of what is and isn’t available on the Internet leads companies to limit the amount of information available and reduce the voice representation that exists on their platforms. is a direct violation of, and a major setback in the fight against misleading content.

5) Harm Brazilian businesses and advertisers

Last year alone, Google generated more than 396 million direct connections per month between consumers and businesses, including calls, directions, messages, reservations, reviews, and more, and connected more than 11 million Brazilian businesses. brought a profit.

Since the dawn of the Internet, online advertising has been a fundamental pillar of the open web. It will give billions of people around the world free access to products and services with local and relevant content for Brazilians in Portuguese.

Digital advertising is also a doubling of economic activity. According to the latest economic impact report, Google Search, Google Play, YouTube and Google’s advertising platforms will bring in an economic impact of BRL 104.5 billion in Brazil in 2021. Part of this effect is due to the direct connection our products create between businesses and consumers. .

PL 2630 could influence this positive impact of digital advertising. If the current text is approved, Brazilian businesses will have to address a set of new requirements to use digital advertising as part of their business strategy. For example, standards regulating the entire digital advertising technology chain were rushed into the body of the bill. This can create confusion about the responsibilities of each party within this ecosystem and unnecessarily increase the cost of online advertising.

Among other requirements, the new text also stipulates that companies share a lot of information about their marketing strategies. This will create more challenges for small businesses that use digital to compete with larger companies.

We want people to be able to make informed decisions about the advertisements they see on the Internet. This means providing greater transparency about who the advertisers are, where their ads are running, and which campaigns are part of which are delivered through Google. In recent years, we have launched several initiatives in this regard, including the Minha Central de Ads, the Political Advertising Transparency Report, and a significant update of the Advertising Transparency Center.

PL 2630 also states that only companies with local representation can advertise on Brazilian digital platforms, preventing many foreign companies from promoting their products and services to Brazilians. says. Can you imagine being unable to pass ads on foreign travel sites or see legal products on foreign retail sites because of this restriction? Are you unable to access advertisements that say your products are sold in e-commerce outside your country? I think it limits people’s choices.

6) Treating search engines like social networks makes Google search less accessible to Brazilians

Google Search aims to provide users with the most relevant and trusted results. We use rating systems to meet users’ expectations of finding high-quality, relevant sources of information and to prevent harmful or low-quality content from appearing in search results. The design of these systems, which we have invested in since our inception, are our greatest defense against low-quality information, including illegal and harmful content.

The current version of PL 2630 treats search engines like social networks and instant messaging services. With limited tools to remove illegal content, it creates harmful distortions to search. For example, if we identify a hate comment, the only action we can take is to remove the URL from the results. The page remains live and can only be deleted by the website owner.

Equating search engines with social networks also places an impracticable obligation on search engines to actively monitor the entire Internet for certain types of content deemed illegal by regulation. This inevitably leads to large blocks of potentially legitimate pages. Because when it comes to controversial topics such as powerful images, they are blocked to avoid possible sanctions, as they actually form part of a journalistic report.

Finally, the text establishes copyright reward obligations for the use of literary, artistic, or scientific works by platforms and providers. If this obligation were applied to search engines, it could significantly affect the availability of such content. This action ignores the fundamental and liberal role of tools such as search in helping spread the content created by millions of creators, including news producers, every day.

We understand the urgency of addressing such important issues, including the issue of misinformation, and remain committed to contributing to the public debate, including through the creation of new legislation. However, the current text has strayed from its original purpose of combating disinformation and hastily introduced new devices without extensive debate with society, without even passing a House committee. I got

Enacting legislation that could significantly change the way millions of Brazilians, businesses and entrepreneurs use the internet is a collective effort that needs to be done collaboratively and constructively to strike the right balance. It’s your responsibility. Talk to your representative and use the hashtag #MaisDebatePL2630 to draw attention to the potential impact of PL 2630.

