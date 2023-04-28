Coyotes/ASU Venture Challenge Highlights Sports Tech Innovation





The judges called him “Dibbs”.

literally.

Arizona Coyote joined forces with Arizona State University, Oak View Group, and invisionAZ to host the 3rd Annual Sun Devil Athletics Venture Challenge on Wednesday, ultimately raising the sports tech-based startup to raise over 60,000 along with other services. awarded a dollar grant. His six finalists pitched their companies to the Mullett Arena judging panel, and the winner received his $40,000 grant and a potential pilot program with both Sun Devil Athletics and Coyotes. Given.

Award-winning Dibz is an intuitive text messaging platform that complements venue ticketing systems, giving fans the opportunity to easily purchase and upgrade their seat locations even after they have arrived at the venue. This is intended to improve the fan experience in the ticket sales process and also help leagues, teams and individual venues manage their inventory more effectively. All of this is done via text messaging.

Second place earned $20,000 and a Sun Devil Athletics pilot program, while honorable mention also earned a pilot program.

The event, which Coyote donated $25,000, highlights the team’s ongoing commitment to impact, innovation, and inclusion. These are his three main pillars of support.

Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said it was important to foster innovation in the ever-evolving world of sports, and that events like the Venture Challenge could influence young entrepreneurs and improve their decision-making process. said it was a highlight of both. Improving innovative solutions in the world of sports.

“This is a very exciting program and we are very proud to be participating in partnership with Sun Devils Athletic,” said Gutierrez. “What you have is young entrepreneurs out there, they are building businesses, they are making a difference in the world of business and the world of technology, and we want to help them. I’m here.

The judging panel consisted of Gene Boyd, Deputy Athletic Director of the Sun Devils, Liz Montaño, Chief Operating Officer of Coyotes, Joe Sheridan, General Manager of OVG Mallet Arena, and Megan Schmitz, Director of invisionAZ. rice field.

Dibz founder and CEO Brennon D’Souza said the company aims to improve one of the most overlooked parts of the fan experience: the ticket sales process.

“We all know how bad the experience is, so we tried to improve the system,” D’Souza said. You may be able to have a better experience through us.”

Honorarium, an NCAA-compliant social/mobile payments platform that allows fans to engage with and personally compensate student-athletes, will be awarded $20,000 as runner-up, and Brave Virtual Worlds will digitize human movement. , a patented sensor system that assesses the risk of injury. We received an honorable mention to contribute to the development of better athletes.

All six finalists who presented on Wednesday were selected from among 130 submissions, but the three who were honored at the end of the night really impressed the judges.

The program is another way for Arizona State University, named #1 in innovation for the eighth consecutive year by US News & World Report in September 2022, to set itself apart.

“ASU and innovation are synonymous. It’s a natural part of who we are and what we do,” Boyd said. “It’s been difficult to clearly identify a winner. I took this idea that someone could be at a sporting event, walk in the door, get excited and say, ‘I want to be closer to the ice, closer to the ice.’ We all appreciated the “field” and we can take advantage of it in real time. “

Tweet from @GlobalSportASU: We are excited to announce a venture that will raise up to $60,000 in the Sun Devil Athletics x AZ Coyotes Venture Challenge. t.co/t71TKsH6Fupic.twitter.com/nJHUh3TfPk

Boyd also said the judges considered which technologies were the most usable, which had the most impact, and even how sophisticated the presentation was.

“Tonight’s two winners are the ones that stand out the most, and we want to spread the wealth as far as possible without diluting it,” Boyd said. have increased.”

Other participants are:

SM24: Patented sweat-based, non-invasive, continuous, real-time glucose and lactate monitor. Helios Sports: A unique sensor and app designed to track KPIs, automatically cutting personalized highlights for players, parents and teams. Mantis XR: Specializing in creating the next generation of fans his first photorealistic 3D experience for sports rights owners, venues and retail brands.

D’Souza said doing a presentation with all the finalists was an achievement in itself.

“We are all founders and we are all on this journey, and it is an uphill battle,” he said. I am very blessed to be able to stand on the same stage.

“Money is just a cake decoration, just being on that stage is a real win.”

Gutierrez said he understands what it means to be a young entrepreneur, and the Coyote family is honored to support hardworking founders who are always looking for support, both financially and in the business process. said.

“ASU is so focused on innovation and so focused on encouraging and supporting business entrepreneurship and business success leveraging this platform that it really starts there. “We remain steadfast in our support of this effort, and I am confident it will yield incredible results for ASU, Arizona, the sports industry, and us as an organization.”

Boyd agreed.

“ASU, Sun Devil Athletics and Coyote are partners on multiple levels. It just adds to the incredible partnership we have built together.”

**Photo Credit: Anna De La Cruz/Sun Devils Athletics**

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/coyotes/news/coyotes-sun-devils-athletics-venture-challenge-elevates-tech-innovation/c-343946302 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos