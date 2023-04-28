Meta updates avatars with new body types, hair and outfits





Meta today announced that they have introduced new body types for their avatars, along with improved hair and clothing textures. The company also announced that he has over 1 billion avatars created across the platform.

Starting this month, users will be able to choose from a wider range of body shaping options, including two curvier body shapes. Meta says it is updating some of the existing options to differentiate them. Meta used to let you choose your avatar’s body type, but the company says it’s launching a new option because all the old options were very similar.

Additionally, Meta has reworked how avatar hair, clothing, and eyes are displayed in stickers, profile pictures, cover photos, and more.

“We left out the finer technical breakdowns and added more detail and realism to both the hair and clothes. So whether you’re rocking clean fades and suits, bedheads and sweating, your avatar looks better than before. It should look a little better,” the company wrote. blog post. “Glows well, right? We’ve also tweaked the lighting model to add a bit of reflective glow to your eyes, making them sparkle and bringing your personality to life.”

Meta has also partnered with PUMA to bring seven new outfits to the Meta Avatars Store, launched last year, making digital clothing available for purchase for your avatar.

The company first introduced avatars in 2020 as a way to compete with Snaps Bitmoji and has been continuously updating them ever since. Most recently, Meta added more expressions, faces, skin tones, and accessibility devices to their avatars.

Today’s announcement follows Meta’s recent opening of Horizon Worlds to teens in the US and Canada, after previously restricting its social VR platform to users over the age of 18. The move came as lawmakers and children’s rights activists urged Meta to abandon plans to open up the platform to younger users.

Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stressed to investors that he has not made a U-turn to AI lane, despite the heavy losses on his Metaverse investment. Rather, he sees his AI as technology that works in tandem with the Metaverse.

