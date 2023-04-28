The Potential of Deep Fakes in Retail and Advertising — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way in the past year, surpassing self-driving cars, voice recognition, and facial recognition.

These days, AI is no longer limited to people working in the information and technology industries.

Instead, many AI tools such as ChatGPT, Jasper, and Flick are being used to create content and improve overall efficiency in the marketing and advertising space.

More recently, AI technology has been used to generate fake marketing campaign videos for the likes of Balenciaga and PlayStation.

The brand itself didn’t create these campaign videos, but given how compelling they look, it’s easy to believe they could. In fact, multiple people on the internet actually felt that the AI-generated content created for Balenciaga was very much in line with the brand.

In an article, virtual private network provider and cybersecurity company ExpressVPN explored how deep fakes and the phenomenon known as the Mandela Effect impact different industries and, more specifically, our memory. rice field.

In an article, ExpressVPN talks about how deep fakes have convinced many of us that certain events, historical moments, and even pop culture references aren’t what we think they are. explained.

Deep fakes and AI technology can cause problems, but they also have the potential to transform the retail and advertising industries.

In no time, we knew how to implement deepfakes and AI technology to create incredible advertising and marketing campaigns, but they actually help brands save a lot of money.

Brands can create these campaigns in-house or avoid hiring multiple talents and studios instead of using an outside agency.

Just last month, Coke teamed up with OpenAI and Bain & Company to launch a campaign that allows consumers to create art with Coke cans and other branded elements. Rather than shy away from using AI, Coke embraced it and created an experience that will keep fans immersed.

From a retail perspective, one of the more promising and positive uses of deep fakes and AI is the potential to enhance the personalization of shopping experiences.

Using AI-generated images and videos, retailers can model clothing, accessories, and cosmetics on virtual versions of shoppers, providing customized experiences that better reflect individual tastes and body types.

Not only does this significantly improve customer satisfaction and increase the likelihood of a purchase, it also helps retailers to be more inclusive of their customers.

Additionally, retailers can utilize deepfake technology to create realistic and immersive product visualizations. Deepfakes help customers better understand how a product works by generating realistic images and videos of the product in different settings or by people using it.

Another big possibility is that deep fakes can be used to adapt campaigns for different regions and cultures, making them more relevant and engaging for different audiences.

Deep fakes help brands connect with consumers around the world by altering appearance, language, or cultural references within an ad. Again, this means brands don’t have to rely on agencies to create ads and campaigns for their products.

Before they become widely used, it’s worth understanding that deepfakes and AI techniques still have some ways to go.

Further research is needed to understand the kind of role these technologies can play in our society, and certain considerations need to be taken into account before implementation.

