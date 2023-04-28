Innovation and green technology transform Africa





Credit – Shutterstock / AS Photo Family

As Africa was the origin of mankind, Africa is the future of mankind. With the African continent’s economy projected to grow to he $29 trillion by 2050, the middle class expanding rapidly to form one of the world’s largest consumer markets, and Africa embracing new technology is being adopted as soon as possible. All of this means that Africa is on track to become one of the world’s largest and most developed economies. And as the continent most affected by climate change, Africa is at the center of the global response to this crisis.

To address this, the high-profile Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) will feature Africa as one of its key focal regions in this year’s edition.

AIM President Dawood Al Shezawi said AIM hopes to bring together more than 12,000 participants, governments and experts from more than 170 countries to work together to achieve a better future through foreign direct investment. increase.

Held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, host of November’s COP28 climate negotiations, AIM looks to investment opportunities around the world, with Africa among them. The willingness to create sustainable economies of growth, diversity and prosperity is evident in the level of engagement of the over 30 African countries participating in the AIM Conference.

Al-Shezawi said many countries, especially those in Africa, felt that the Cop27 negotiations had fallen short of their goals and wanted to discuss serious investments in the future of the green economy. AIM will provide a forum for discussing Cop27 results and looking ahead to Cop28, he explained. The conference is structured to allow for a wide range of discussions, with the aim of fostering innovation, sustainably growing African economies and supporting emerging markets. Sessions range from discussions on smart cities, to supporting startups and SMEs, to the role of innovation.

The smart city model is a particularly powerful way to look at the entire ecosystem of environmental, economic and social sustainability, said Al Shezawi. Planning and building these cities requires adequate and necessary green infrastructure, housing, employment, leisure and education. Al Shezawi aspires to export the model globally as a response to the environmental crisis.

Hundreds of investment promotion agencies from around the world are expected to attend this year’s AIM. Among them are 30 to 40 African countries he is seeking to join and invest in, he said. Lenders, Investors, Business Partners. However, many African countries are still dealing with the debt legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 22 countries at risk of default or experiencing debt crises. This means that developing a pool of investors is essential to ensure the continued growth and success of the economy and to play a role in tackling climate change.

[See also: Emmanuel Macron is right to want to return African art to Africa]

2022 Annual Investment Conference in Dubai

For example, while investment opportunities in solar and renewable energy are transformative, just 2% of global investment in renewable energy will be in Africa in 2021, and less than 3% of renewable energy jobs will be in Africa. bottom. The African continent can generate 7,900 gigawatts from solar power alone, and hundreds more from wind, hydro and geothermal energy. The jobs created from these projects and other investments in digital have the potential to empower Africa’s growing youth population and provide training and skills in innovative industries with long-term prospects. I have. Al-Shezawi hopes that partnerships between investors and governments can deliver this transformation towards a sustainable economy and youth empowerment.

African countries can also make a leap toward a renewable future because they don’t have to deal with massive fossil fuel infrastructure and dependencies that Western economies still have to get rid of. This is what they have already achieved to establish innovative digital and mobile services using communication technology. For example, digital payments account for 87% of GDP in Kenya and 82% in Ghana, and internet speeds across the continent are doubling on average every 18 months. The African continent has already shown it has the vision and ambition to deliver innovation and growth, and all it needs is an investment partner to match it, Al Shezawi said.

The need is pressing. The East African island of Mauritius is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. In recent years, governments have had to build huge breakwaters to protect villages and communities from rising sea levels. Its coast and coral reefs are deteriorating due to climate change. The country has set ambitious climate goals, but billions of dollars are still needed to reach those goals, much less broaden and expand their ambition. There are many other examples of innovative projects and schemes requiring foreign direct investment across the continent.

Evidence shows that investing in sustainable solutions to the climate crisis yields high returns. All it takes is people with a common purpose and vision coming together.

For too long Africa has been seen as a problem, but it is actually the solution, said Al-Shezawi. The green technology revolution, driven by innovation and visionary investors, can bring about this radical transformation. Develop economies across the continent and lead the fight against climate change.

The 12th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) will be held from 8-10 May 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

[See also: Is the future of Christianity African?]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/spotlight/investment/2023/04/innovation-green-tech-transform-africa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos