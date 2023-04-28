



The NHS COVID-19 app has been discontinued after technology consulting and engineering firm Zhlke said the app had averted at least 9,600 deaths (potentially up to 13,000).

Developed in 12 weeks, the app averted about 1 million (up to 1.4 million) COVID cases in its first year through contact tracing alone, according to a new academic study published in the scientific journal Nature. is shown.

The research covers a one-year period beginning September 24, 2020, when the app was launched. During this period, in England and Wales he had 95,485 of her COVID-related deaths and 6.5 million of her cases. This means that the app has reduced the number of deaths by about 9% and the number of cases by about 13% (9,600 deaths and his 1 million cases were avoided, according to research estimates). use).

This period covers the second and subsequent major waves and lockdowns. This includes: His third national lockdown in England (starting 6th January 2021, from 8th March 2021 he will be gradually lifted until 18th July 2021).

A previous academic study published in Nature in early 2021 showed that the app averted about 600,000 new cases in the first three months alone.

A team of researchers led by Michelle Kendall, a statistician at the University of Warwick, concluded in their paper: The first year represents 44,000 hospital admissions (SA 20,00060,000) and her 9,600 deaths (SA 460013,000).

Zhlke UK CEO Wolfgang Emmerich said: All involved are very proud of the number of lives saved.

The app was developed in just 12 weeks by a global team of 75 talented people. This includes a product and design team that ensures ease of use and adoption, architects who know how to design secure systems that scale, and effective testing to ensure high quality.

It quickly became the second most downloaded free app of 2020 in the UK, with over 30 million downloads and over 20 million active users. Despite its short development period, the app has achieved a number of innovations to ensure maximum accuracy and usability while protecting your privacy. It also achieved the innovation of receiving an ultra-strict official designation from the MHRA as a “medical device”.

This makes it a pioneer in phone apps that go beyond fitness and wellness and are also used for medical-grade diagnostics and monitoring trends that are expected to develop strongly in the years to come.

Other notable achievements of the NHS COVID-19 app and the team behind it include:

The UK IT Industry Awards have recognized Zhlke: the team behind the app as the 2021 Development Team of the Year. He is still featured as one of the most downloaded medical apps on the Apple iStore each month, with an impressive user score of 4.6 based on over 415,000 reviews. Initially for England and Wales, the app soon became interoperable with apps covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey and Gibraltar.

