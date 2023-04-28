SCHG: Increased Exposure to Apple, Microsoft, and Google





David Becker

As we reported during the 2022 tech bear market, major tech companies continued to deliver strong free cash flow. Recent earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) are reminiscent and similar. Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are doing well, and we expect both to report relatively strong results. All of these companies have strong global brands, plenty of cash, and large stock buybacks. As such, these companies are a must-have for any investor who wants to build and maintain a well-diversified portfolio through market ups and downs cycles. The Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is a cost-effective, high-performing fund, and a great way to do just that. In fact, over the past five years, the SCHG ETF has significantly outperformed the S&P500, as represented by the Vanguard S&P500 ETF (VOO), despite the 2022 bear market hitting the tech sector hard.

Data from YCharts

investment paper

As most of us know, major tech stocks have gotten so big that only a handful of stocks now dominate the S&P500. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, given that these companies typically do the following:

We have great global brands. Generates a large amount of free cash flow. It has plenty of cash and is buying back shares. We are very well positioned for the future.

That’s the case, and given the previous chart, investors should consider owning an ETF that’s more focused on major technology companies than the S&P 500.

With that in mind, today we take a look at the SCHG ETF and how it positions investors for future success.

Top 10 holdings

Here are the top 10 stocks in the Schwab US Large-Cap ETF. This is taken directly from the SCHG ETF web page where you can find more information about the fund.

Schwab

As you can see from the chart above, the SCHG ETF is heavily concentrated at the top, with Apple, Microsoft, and Google (if you count both classes of stocks) collectively representing 33% of the total fund. By comparison, the same three companies in the S&P 500 represent less than 17% of him. As such, investors have almost double the concentration of these leading technology companies in the SCHG ETF compared to the S&P500.

The number one holding with a weight of 14.2% is Apple, which is expected to announce results after the market close on May 4. In Q1 2023, Apple’s installed base will surpass 2 billion devices for the first time. That bodes well for the company’s services segment, which posted its highest ever revenue of $20.8 billion in the first quarter. Apple ended the quarter with $51.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. That’s after returning his $25 billion to shareholders during the quarter.

Microsoft is second with a weight of 12%. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced his strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter was $2.45, above $0.22. Revenue of $52.86 billion (+7.0% year over year), $1.85 billion higher than expected. Intelligent Cloud revenue was $22.1 billion (+16% year-over-year, +19% at constant currency).

The stock reacted strongly upwards, possibly as a result of the news that the UK blocked the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

Data from YCharts

Microsoft generated $24.4 billion in net cash from operations and ended the quarter with $104.4 billion in cash. This equates to an estimated $14 per share based on 7.46 billion fully diluted outstanding shares.

When you count both classes of Alphabet stocks (sorry, I’m old school – the company will always be “Google” to me), Google is the third largest holding with a weight of 7.3%. Google also released strong first quarter earnings reports this week. Revenue of $69.787 billion was only 3% higher than last year (6% at constant currencies), but he beat consensus estimates by $950 million. GAAP EPS of $1.17 outperformed $0.10. Google Cloud revenue grew 28% year-over-year, and the segment reported net income for the first time.

More importantly, at least to me, Google generated $17.2 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. This is estimated at $1.34 per share based on 12.82 billion shares outstanding. Meanwhile, Google ended the quarter with his $115.1 billion in cash (about $9 a share) and announced up to $70 billion in share repurchase authorizations.

Amazon ranks fourth with a weight of 5.3%. Amazon is expected to report earnings after the bell today (Thursday, April 27). After Microsoft’s strong cloud performance, attention is focused on Amazon’s AWS results and management’s comments on integrating AI capabilities into his AWS.

Note that, overall, AI is the main catalyst for all top holdings in the SCHG ETF, including Nvidia (NVDA) in 5th place. Not only does Nvidia have cutting-edge, high-performance chip designs for running AI and ML algorithms, but their AI software solutions are often overlooked as well.

From a top-level portfolio perspective, the SCHG ETF has the most exposure to the following sectors and, not surprisingly, IT has the highest allocation at 46.3%.

Schwab

performance

As mentioned above, the SCHG ETF has a track record of excellent long-term performance.

Schwab

Note that the three-year average annual return clearly included last year’s tech bear market, which is a very healthy 18.5%.

The chart below compares the SCHG ETF’s five-year total return to its competitors, including the Invesco LargeCap Growth ETF (PWB), the Vanguard LargeCap ETF (VV) and the Vanguard MegaCap Growth ETF (MGK). Broad market averages represented by VOO ETF, Invesco Nasdaq-100 Trust (QQQ), and SPDR DJIA ETF (DIA):

Data from YCharts

As can be seen, the SCHG ETF significantly outperformed the S&P500 and DJIA, but underperformed Triple Q by nearly 17%.

risk

From the previously referenced SCHG ETF webpage, the entire SCHG portfolio has the following metrics:

P/E = 25.8x Price Earnings Ratio = 6.4x ROE = 29.4%

As you can see, the SCHG ETF is trading at a premium relative to the S&P500 (P/E = 21.8x, P/B = 4.1x). However, given the portfolio’s high return on equity (29.4%), the strong FCF generation profile of these companies, and the large net cash position, I would argue that the portfolio certainly deserves a premium valuation. .

The strong dollar, which has been a major headwind for these global tech companies for most of last year, peaked last fall. It continues to fall this year as there is general consensus that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hikes.

market watch

A weaker US dollar is a major positive catalyst for these giant global tech companies that derive much of their revenue overseas. For example, Google’s revenue in the first quarter was only +3% year over year, but +6% on a constant currency basis.

Summary and conclusion

Investors should consider allocating some capital to the SCHG ETF for even greater exposure to the large-cap stocks that dominate the S&P 500. All of these companies generate strong FCF, have large net cash positions, and have strong share buyback programs.

Finally, we conclude with a 10-year comparison of the returns of the SCHG ETF and broad market averages. Note that it outperforms both the S&P500 and the DJIA, but significantly underperforms QQQ. Investors who want to build a well-diversified portfolio – also own the QQQ ETF.

Data from YCharts

